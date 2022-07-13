 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley Register seeks first-time home buyers for housing project story

Are you a first-time home buyer looking to buy your first home in Napa County? Or are you a first-time home buyer who managed to buy your first home here?

Napa Register reporter Jennifer Huffman wants to hear your story.

What are the challenges, and opportunities, of getting your foot in the door in the Napa County real estate market? Please email Huffman at jhuffman@napanews.com

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

