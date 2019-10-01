The Napa Valley Register is doing stories on traffic congestion and wants to hear from commuters.
We want to hear from people who make one of several commutes. We want to know how bad traffic is, what strategies you use to try to avoid it and what you think the solutions might be. The commute can be by car, carpool or mass transit.
The commutes are:
- American Canyon to the city of Napa or northward.
You have free articles remaining.
- Solano County to Napa County using Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon.
- Up and down the Napa Valley on either Highway 29 or Silverado Trail.
Please contact reporter Barry Eberling and include your name, since we can use comments in stories only if they are attributed. He can be reached at beberling@napanews.com.