Napa Valley remembrances mark anniversary of 9/11 attacks

With flag displays, speeches and solemn bagpipe melodies, Napa County residents gathered Sunday to mark the 21st anniversary of the worst terror attacks on American soil.

Napa, American Canyon and Yountville played host to gatherings at their memorial sites to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The ceremonies took place near the cities’ memorials to the tragedy, which include steel recovered from the collapsed twin towers.

At an observance that drew more than 120 people to the Napa 9/11 Memorial Garden off Main Street, speakers called on Napans to keep alive the memory not only of those who lost their lives in the attacks, but also of the firefighters, police officers and others who headed into danger to save lives in the aftermath of the attacks on the twin towers and the Pentagon.

“There are three types of people in the world: the sheep, the sheep dogs and the wolves,” said the Napa event’s keynote speaker Ryan Jensen, who enlisted in the Marine Corps after 9/11 and served in Afghanistan. "The sheep dogs are our first responders; thank you. Thank you so much, because when you are called to your purpose, you show up, and it gets heavy real quick.”

American Canyon’s 9/11 observance featured an honor guard from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a ceremonial bell ringing and the playing of taps. Like Napa, American Canyon is home to a 9/11 memorial that includes steel from the fallen World Trade Center, a monument unveiled for the 15th anniversary of the attacks in 2016.

Residents also met at the Yountville Community Center at 7 a.m. – at roughly the time when the trade center’s South Tower collapsed in 2001 – to share their thoughts on the attack and its aftermath, according to Mayor John Dunbar. The gathering included a minute of silence at 7:28 a.m. (10:28 a.m. EDT), at the moment the North Tower fell.