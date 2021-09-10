Napa Valley residents recount shock, fear of attacks on 20th anniversary of 9/11

To calm the pupils and quell their fear as best as possible, Canales had children sit on the rug and, in the calmest voice she could manage, explained the facts and misinformation from the fast-moving disaster out east, before sending them off with a group sing and hugs.

“It was up to me to assure them that planes were not coming to our school to dive into us, that our families were not being attacked, that they would not be killed, that they were safe with their parents and at school,” she wrote the Register.

Though Canales’ students on that day are long since grown, she described a bond with them that has not faded. “I hope that what we did that morning together — when we weren’t sure of the future of America — serves us all as we continue to face a world of uncertainty,” she wrote.

Huether, the sculptor, would go on to receive half a dozen steel fragments of the destroyed twin towers to incorporate into monuments dedicated to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, with memorials of his design dedicated in Napa and Yountville for the 10th anniversary in 2011, and in American Canyon five years later.