Napa Valley restaurant owners report customer surge over Memorial Day weekend

Five of the town’s restaurants are currently open for dine-in service, with more openings to come in the next week or so McEvoy said. The majority of the town’s stand-alone tasting rooms have opened, but only as retail establishments (wine tastings are not currently permitted in Napa County).

“We had what looked like a busy, normal week day” in Yountville over Memorial Day Weekend, McEvoy said, adding that weekend days in Yountville during high season are typically far more crowded.

Gott’s Roadside St. Helena was busier over the weekend than it had expected to be, according to General Manager Julio Sarabia, but found the rush manageable. The restaurant is operating at about 80% of its pre-pandemic capacity, according to Sarabia, though it’s closed off its bar and patio area to better accommodate distancing between patrons. Most have been cooperative, he added.