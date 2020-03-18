Napa Valley's BottleRock music festival rescheduled for October
breaking

Napa Valley's BottleRock music festival rescheduled for October

BottleRock 2019, Day 3

The third and final day of Napa's 2019 BottleRock festival culminated in a performance by Mumford & Sons.

 Howard Yune, Register

The organizers of the annual BottleRock music festival, which had been set for late May, have rescheduled the event to October because of the coronavirus emergency.

Organizers issued a statement on Wednesday:

BottleRock Napa Valley has been rescheduled for the weekend of October 2nd - 4th, 2020 at the Napa Valley Expo, after careful consideration and in coordination with our local and state authorities.

We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, partners, employees, and community being paramount. We are committed to putting on the festival to not only share great music and the incredible Napa Valley hospitality, but because it’s vitally important to the livelihood of all those who make BottleRock Napa Valley the festival it is.

It is with great pleasure we can announce that all our headliners, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd and more are confirmed for the rescheduled dates. Additional lineup updates will be announced as soon as possible.

All passes will be valid for the new October 2nd - 4th, 2020 dates.

We will be emailing tickets holders within the next few weeks with more details about exchanges and returns.

Thank you for your patience and understanding, and we look forward to seeing you in early October.

With love from the entire BottleRock Napa Valley Family.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News