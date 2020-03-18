Napa Valley's BottleRock music festival rescheduled for October

The organizers of the annual BottleRock music festival, which had been set for late May, have rescheduled the event to October because of the coronavirus emergency.

Organizers issued a statement on Wednesday:

BottleRock Napa Valley has been rescheduled for the weekend of October 2nd - 4th, 2020 at the Napa Valley Expo, after careful consideration and in coordination with our local and state authorities.

We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, partners, employees, and community being paramount. We are committed to putting on the festival to not only share great music and the incredible Napa Valley hospitality, but because it’s vitally important to the livelihood of all those who make BottleRock Napa Valley the festival it is.

It is with great pleasure we can announce that all our headliners, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd and more are confirmed for the rescheduled dates. Additional lineup updates will be announced as soon as possible.

All passes will be valid for the new October 2nd - 4th, 2020 dates.