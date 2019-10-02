Almost two years ago, fire destroyed a significant part of Napa’s Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park. The flames on Atlas Peak consumed two houses and an apartment, the cemetery office, chapel, rest stop, other outbuildings and equipment.
Fortunately, the main cemetery, which was landscaped and irrigated, was spared damage, allowing the owners to continue to serve the public.
Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park, two miles beyond the Silverado Resort and Spa at 2462 Atlas Peak Road, was established in 1971 by John Calvin “Cal” Harberts. More than 15,000 pets are at-rest in permanently zoned burial grounds where gardens are cared for year-round. The park is open for visitation every day.
“There’s a lot of pride” in that history, said Harberts’ grandson David Harberts, the third generation of his family to run Bubbling Well. “Carrying on that legacy is important to us.”
The Harberts family vowed to rebuild the memorial park after the fires. And that’s what they’re doing.
In just a few short weeks, Bubbling Well business operations will return to the Atlas Peak property, occupying a new building, said Harberts.
“It’s a big sigh of relief,” said Harberts.
“There’s definitely light now at the end of the tunnel,” said David’s father, Dan Harberts. “We’re very, very excited to get back up there and to a sense of normalcy.”
Over the past 23 months, the family dove into the rebuild of their business. First, the they opened a temporary Bubbling Well office at 935 Enterprise Way near the DMV in Napa. With the help of their employees, “We were up and running,” said Dan Harberts.
The business had long used a crematory in Fairfield, so those services continued as usual. But for about two to three months right after the fires, burials were postponed.
Then the reconstruction of the business offices and repair of property damage began.
You have free articles remaining.
It was not an easy process, the family members said. Permits were needed. Architects, engineers, FEMA, contractors, the county and many others each had a part to play.
Today, a new memorial park office -- a metal building -- is almost done. Once the family gets approval, they will transfer operations back to 2462 Atlas Peak Road.
“We’re getting very close,” said Dan Harberts. “It’s coming together.”
The next step is the housing. Dan Harberts and his wife Peggy lost their own home on the property in the fires. He’s since been living at another home in Napa. It took all their energy to get the business buildings rebuilt, the two men said.
Rebuilding the business at its Atlas Peak location “has taken priority from Day 1,” said David Harberts.
When all is said and done, about 60 percent of their total loss will be covered by insurance. “There’s definitely a gap there,” said Dan Harberts.
While they had insurance, “No amount of insurance would compensate for all the time and energy” that the project has required, said Dan Harberts.
What has kept them motivated for the past 24 months?
“Just keeping our eyes on the prize and knowing what we are doing is the right thing and continuing to carry on this legacy,” said David Harberts. “It just always felt like the right thing to do.”
“It literally is day to day, one step at a time,” said Dan Harberts. “Because if you stood back and looked at it in its entirety, it’s overwhelming.”