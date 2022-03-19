Napa Valley’s CRUSH MS helps fund “breakthrough” multiple sclerosis research

Napa Valley’s CRUSH MS recently announced that a research project it partially funded has been published by the journal NATURE — a groundbreaking step for the organization that has been rallying against the disease since 2014.

With the wine world’s Kevin Reid and Julie Hare at the head of the effort, the group comes together each year to pour wine, raise money and spread awareness of multiple sclerosis (MS) research, and now, they are finally seeing the fruits of their labor ripening.

“We got an email from Dr. Jeffrey Dunn, who's my neurologist but he's also the Chief of Neuroimmunology at Stanford, saying, ‘We're so excited, CRUSH MS helped fund this study that is going to be published, and it's potentially game-changing,’” Reid said.

The specific study — which was conducted by 30 MS specialists from Stanford, Oxford, UCSF and beyond — piggybacked off another recent project that established a link between the disease and the mono-causing Epstein-Barr virus. Together, Reid says these studies’ breakthroughs could help arm scientists with the information needed to prevent and potentially treat MS, which is the core of his organization’s mission.

“In theory, you should be able to vaccinate against MS, and so that is what this study is opening the door for — to be able to really pinpoint the process of how MS could potentially begin,” he said. “So if there's a way to prevent it from ever happening again, I am glad that we're able to be part of that.”

“I've always said I want the cure for MS to come out of Napa Valley,” he added.

Dunn echoes this excitement, saying that the study’s results are a “breakthrough of great consequence.”

“It allows us to begin considering new therapy that could lead to the eradication of MS,” he said in a press release.

And while eradicating MS — which impacts over 2 million people worldwide — seems like a daunting task, to Reid, it is personal.

Diagnosed in 2002, Reid’s MS has progressed over the years, forcing him to leave his music teacher gig to work in the wheelchair-friendly digital marketing sector, and he has since staked his claim as an advocate.

“It can potentially be devastating because now neither one of my legs work and my left arm and hand don't work, and hopefully, we're trying to find a cause and a cure for this thing before my right hand goes away,” he said.

Reid also tells others that the medication journey — while frustrating and uncomfortable — is also integral to supporting those living with MS.

“They first started me on a self-injectable [medication], where you have to give yourself a shot every couple of days and that was a really great medication, but I eventually did not stick with it because giving yourself a shot is totally unnatural and there's an aversion to doing that, even if it's important,” he said. “I am pretty sure that me not doing that shot at that time years ago was basically why it progressed into where I am now in the wheelchair … I can't say for sure if that led to it, but I would kick myself, if I could use my legs, for not sticking to that one.”

Since then, Reid has found a regimen of pain management tools and medications to help with the symptoms associated with MS, and remains adamant in telling other folks within the MS community that a diagnosis doesn’t equate to a death sentence.

“A lot of people get diagnosed with this and don't have any other symptoms the rest of their lives, or they might have little fleeting things here and there and not ever end up in a wheelchair or even need a cane or assisted walking device, and that's great,” he said. “The hope is that people don't need this … If you're diagnosed with this, it's not the end of the world.”

In addition to funding research, CRUSH MS also donates to programs like the International Progressive MS Alliance, the MS Achievement Center in Sacramento, and Canine Companions in Santa Rosa, which provided co-founder Julie Hare with her own service dog.

“Now when someone is diagnosed, I say it's the disease to get because there's a ton of attention being paid to it and research being done,” said Reid. “There is a lot of energy focusing on this specific disease.”

Learn more about CRUSH MS and its upcoming July 30 fundraiser event at www.crushms.org.

