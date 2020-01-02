Napa Valley’s Vine bus schedule changing
On Sunday, Vine transit schedules for Napa County will be changing.
Riders are encouraged to visit www.vinetransit.com/new-schedules/ to find the new times for their routes.
Newly printed schedules are available at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center, and other locations within the county, and at regional hubs.
U.S. Census recruiting workers in Napa County
CareerPoint Napa, Napa County’s job center, will host four recruitment events in January for the U.S. Census Bureau’s employment outreach to hire hourly workers to serve as census takers in the spring.
As part of preparations for the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will be recruiting workers to fill five positions: clerks, enumerators, recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, and census field supervisors.
The pay range for the positions vary from $18.50 to $27.50 an hour.
Recruiters from the Census Bureau will be on hand at CareerPoint Napa to provide information and answer questions about the open positions. The recruiters will be available on Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr., Building A, Suite A-106.
Individuals can apply online for Census jobs at 2020Census.gov/jobs.