Napa Valley sees bud break

It’s bud break time in Napa Valley, marking the beginning of the growing season for the county’s wine industry. Vines have started to wake up and peek out from dormancy based on different site-specific factors, and the Napa Valley Grapegrowers estimate the whole valley will be budding by mid-March.

“We’re seeing variable bud break in our Chardonnay planted in the Carneros AVA, [and] within the next week, we’ll begin seeing bud break throughout the valley,” said Brittany Pederson, director of viticulture for Napa’s Renteria Vineyard Management.

And while temperatures have recently dipped below freezing in some parts of the valley, the vintner community isn’t yet sounding the alarm at this early March bud break timeline.

“We are just starting to see some bud break now, only on the youngest vines and only in our early varieties like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir,” said Jon Ruel, president of Trefethen Family Vineyards. “Most of the vineyard, thankfully, is still dormant.”

At Cakebread Cellars, which currently has its eyes on seven vineyards in the area, vice president of operations Aaron Fishleder also said that while vineyard crews are seeing bud break and taking action accordingly, the shift doesn’t feel rushed or sudden.

“Bud break does not seem to be exceptionally early this year in our vineyards,” he said. “There is a little — about 1% — occurring in our Carneros vineyards where we grow our Chardonnay. As a precaution, we are frost protecting these vineyards, as the conditions in the soil are dry and the lack of water could lead to damage as the vines emerge from dormancy.”

As such, the potential concern associated with early bud break isn't directly about the length of the growing season; it is more so about hoping Napa Valley doesn’t freeze over in the next few months and hoping there is enough water to go around in the meantime.

“With drought conditions and warm winter weather the past decade, we have experienced bud break as early as the first week of February,” said Chris Hyde of Carneros’s Hyde Vineyards. “Last year, the vines started to push buds early February, but then a cold snap delayed things until mid March … As long as frost doesn’t cause damage to the buds, there are no concerns for us farmers.”

Frost protection typically means using fans, sprinkler systems or wind machines to keep the air around the vines about freezing temperatures. In addition to implementing these preventative measures, vintners are also out finishing their pruning, disking, weeding, mowing and tying of vines. Additionally, some vineyards have also begun irrigating.

“With the dry weather we’ve had so far this year, some [vintners] have even started running irrigation to help the vines prepare for growth, which isn’t necessary in most years but is a response to dry weather,” said Hyde. “[But] unlike last year, most have full ponds and are able to run early irrigation.”

One such example of this is Trefethen, where Ruel says his crews are prepared to start irrigating earlier than planned, but regardless, believe they should be covered on the water front for a while.

“Thankfully, the vines don't need much water compared to other crops. We have a lot of water stored in our reservoirs from the very rainy December, and we also have access to our own recycled water from the winery,” he said.

So while Ruel predicts they are running about two weeks ahead of their typical timeline, he remains optimistic about the upcoming growing season.

“That has some implications, including an extended frost protection season, but it's still way too early to make predictions about harvest timing,” he said.

