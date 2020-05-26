Napa Valley shouldn’t expect tourism to substantially bounce back until 2021

The first, Napa Valley Spirit, will be rolling out on June 1 in partnership with the Napa Valley Vintners. It will encourage locals to “dine, shop, sip and stay” by sponsoring promotions at various small businesses in the area as they slowly re-open.

The second, Better With Time, will target those who can drive to Napa, ideally attracting visitors from the Bay Area and the rest of Northern California.

Gallagher emphasized the importance of taking a comprehensive approach to regaining travelers’ trust and establishing confidence that a visit to Napa will be safe, hygienic and clean. She called on all businesses to avoid shortcuts, especially hotels which she said must be “meticulously consistent” in their procedures, and said collective action will be critical to a sustainable economic reboot.

“We can’t have anybody get it wrong because we have a lot at stake if we do,” she said.

