A pair of back-to-back storms will move through the Bay Area this week, with the first coming through on Tuesday through Thursday and the second on Friday through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms will be more like winter-season systems as opposed to springtime rain, with the Napa Valley likely to get a half-inch to an inch-and-a-half by the weekend.
"What's unusual is the model for these storms, and the timing and the strength of these storms," said Carolina Walbrun, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Most of the rain for the first storm will fall in the Bay Area on Wednesday into Thursday.
Walbrun said the weekend storm is expected to deliver at least a half-inch of rain.
High temperatures this week are expected to be in the mid-60s, with lows in the low 50s and high 40s.
The thunderstorm risk is low and the storms aren't expected to be major wind events.