As crews still work to repair roads and return electricity to many parts of the Bay Area, forecasters see a cold front arriving in Napa County and the region for the weekend, followed by at least a couple days of wind and rain.

While Thursday and Friday appear to be mostly clear from any severe weather, overnight Friday into Saturday morning will see colder-than-normal temperatures with frost expected in the North Bay as well as south in Monterey and San Benito counties.

That will repeat overnight into Sunday morning and Sunday evening, with the South Bay joining the frost fray, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency announced a frost advisory in North Bay valley and mountain areas for Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, 4 to 9 a.m. each day. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 28 degrees in some areas, potentially killing sensitive plants that are not covered.

On Monday and continuing into at least Wednesday, forecasters call for wind and rain to blanket the entire Bay Area. The most recent local storms on Tuesday brought 1.3 inches to the city of Napa in a 24-hour span, with totals as high as 3 inches at Mount Veeder.

