As crews still work to repair roads and return electricity to many parts of the Bay Area, forecasters see a cold front arriving in Napa County and the region for the weekend, followed by at least a couple days of wind and rain.
While Thursday and Friday appear to be mostly clear from any severe weather, overnight Friday into Saturday morning will see colder-than-normal temperatures with frost expected in the North Bay as well as south in Monterey and San Benito counties.
That will repeat overnight into Sunday morning and Sunday evening, with the South Bay joining the frost fray, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency announced a frost advisory in North Bay valley and mountain areas for Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, 4 to 9 a.m. each day. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 28 degrees in some areas, potentially killing sensitive plants that are not covered.
On Monday and continuing into at least Wednesday, forecasters call for wind and rain to blanket the entire Bay Area. The most recent local storms on Tuesday brought 1.3 inches to the city of Napa in a 24-hour span, with totals as high as 3 inches at Mount Veeder.
PHOTOS: 2023 Napa Valley Marathon
A wet, scenic Napa Valley Marathon
More than 1,600 runners traversed a rain-soaked wine country landscape Sunday morning during the Napa Valley Marathon, completing a 26.2-mile course from Calistoga to north Napa.
For a recap and photos of the marathon, see Page B1.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 4
Rain falls as runners hit the pavement during the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon near Calistoga on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 2
Nicholas Spector crosses the finish line to win the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon in a time of 02:18:29 on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 3
Ann Centner crosses the finish line to win the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon women's title for the second year in a row, in a time of 2:43:08, on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 5
Spectators cheer on Sunday as a runner nears the finish of the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon on the Vintage High School campus.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 8
Runners competed in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 7
A post-storm rainbow appeared outside St. Helena over runners in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 6
A group of runners remained in perfect stride near St. Helena as they competed in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 9
A stretch the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena seemingly hovered between storm and sun, following heavy rainfall before the Sunday race.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 10
Spectators cheered on runners as they competed in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 11
A runner wearing a shirt with the message ‘Freedom for Iran’ embraces another runner after finishing the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Half Marathon in north Napa Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 12
Spectators cheer as a runner nears the finish of the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon at Vintage High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 13
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 14
Runners compete in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 15
A runner competing in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Half Marathon raises their arms as they cross the the finish in Napa on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
