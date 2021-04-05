Napa Valley tourism industry scrambles to hire staff for peak season

“It’s always been tough, but I think this is the tightest it’s ever been,” he said of the labor market.

Previously, an open bartending or waitstaff position at Eiko’s or Napa Noodles (the two are under the same ownership) might have received a resume from a new applicant each day, according to Director of Operations Allison Hallum. But interest in open positions at Hallum’s restaurants, be they for bussers or for kitchen staff, has been muted, she said.

Following news of the initial shutdown last year, Hallum's restaurants implemented “a mass furlough” of staff. Kitchen staff were rehired almost instantly, she said, after restaurant management realized it would need employees to keep up with take-out orders. And it slowly hired back additional front of house staff, and then additional “core people,” Hallum said.

“We knew that someday the pandemic would be over,” she added. “We have employees that have worked with us since the day we opened – they’re not just employees, they’re like family.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}