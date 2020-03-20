Napa Valley Transportation Authority announces free rides and new hours for bus and shuttle service

Napa Valley Transportation Authority announced that, beginning on Saturday, passengers must board Vine buses through the rear door of buses. Front door boarding will be permitted only for passengers who need to use the accessible ramp or access priority seating. All fares for Vine buses, community shuttles, and para-transit service will be waived until after the COVID-19 shelter in place is lifted.
Additional transit changes will go into effect on Monday, March 23. Service changes are as follows:
VINE TRANSIT
- Route A—H, 10 and 11 Weekday service will run on a Saturday service schedule
- Route 21 and 29 Regular service (No weekend Service)
- No service on Routes 10X and 11X
- Route 10 will not stop at the Veterans Home
- Napa Valley College will not be served unless requested by a passenger
COMMUNITY SHUTTLES
- American Canyon Transit
Normal hours Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
No fixed route service
No second shuttle service (8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.)
- Calistoga Shuttle
Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Saturday, 8:15 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- St Helena Shuttle
Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
No Sunday Service
No fixed route service
- Yountville Trolley
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
No Veterans Home Service