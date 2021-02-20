Napa Valley Transportation Authority defends planned $40 million bus yard

Ridership for the city of Napa routes for October through December dropped 87% when compared to the previous year, from 100,670 to 12,654. Ridership for regional and express BART routes dropped 62%, from 143,290 to 54,615, according to an NVTA report.

Miller didn't depict the pandemic as the death knell for transit. Rather, she talked about the opportunity to be creative as ridership returns and someday having a transit system that serves everyone, instead of largely the transit-dependent.

“I think we can do that if we make it convenient and make it very Napa-esque in our approach,” she told the board.

This is a good time to build the new maintenance yard. The project will create needed jobs, interest rates are low and the bid environment is good, Miller said.

Debt service for the proposed loans could be about $840,000 to $890,000 annually through 2057, an NVTA report said. Board members said they are confident this is something the agency can take on, even if things don’t go as planned.

“Before anything horrible happened, there would be some flexibility in us being able to refinance the loan in a way that makes it easier for us to make the repayment,” Miller said.