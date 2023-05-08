The Napa Valley Transportation Authority is seeking input from Napa County residents about perceptions of traffic safety while it works on its Vision Zero plan, a road safety strategy through which it seeks to eliminate severe and fatal traffic collisions on Napa streets and roads.

Residents are asked to take an online survey, which can be found at http://bit.ly/VisionZeroSurvey. The survey will be open until June 1, according to an NVTA news release. People can also highlight areas of traffic safety concern — such as speeding, poor street lighting, or visibility at intersections — on an interactive map available at https://streetstory.berkeley.edu/county/NAPA.

“Through a community survey and open-source comment map, NVTA staff seeks to learn about driver, pedestrian and cyclist behavior, and perceptions about local road safety to develop a successful Vision Zero plan,” the news release states.

The survey questions generally seek to understand how much residents think traffic safety should be prioritized and what their opinions are on Napa’s current safety conditions.

For example, the questions ask respondents to rate whether people’s safety should be a top priority when designing streets and roads; whether streets should be limited to 20 mph where children or the elderly may be present; whether intersection changes that focus on safety should be prioritized over those that reduce traffic delays; and whether space for people to walk, bike and cross the street should be prioritized over on-street car parking spaces, among many others. There are 22 questions in total.

The NVTA notes that between 2015 and 2021 there were 4,908 injuries in traffic collisions across Napa County, with 608 of those being severe or fatal. That's one part of a larger statistic: more than 42,000 people are killed on American streets each year, and many more are seriously injured, the release says.

The Vision Zero plan includes community engagement, systematic analysis, several strategies for traffic engineering, education and enforcement, and location-specific engineering recommendations for areas where there have been the highest severe and fatal injury crash rates, according to the statement.

“Too many family members, friends and colleagues have been lost or severely injured due to traffic collisions on our roads, and we should not accept this as inevitable,” said NVTA principal planner Diana Meehan in the news release. “We can create safer roads for everyone, but it’s going to take a broad and inclusive community effort across multiple sectors to be successful. Participation from the community will help us understand people’s willingness to change their behavior or to accept trade-offs that improve safety like slower speeds or less parking to implement protected bike lanes or roundabouts at intersections. The only acceptable number for severe and fatal collisions on our roadways is zero.”

