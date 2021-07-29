Napa Valley Transportation Authority to expand Vine Transit service

A NVTA Napa bus.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
FOR THE REGISTER
In response to increased ridership and the start of the school year, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) will implement two new fixed route services in the city of Napa, expand local service hours and provide express service for commuters to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal beginning on Aug. 15.
NVTA will operate longer hours on the Routes N, S and Vine on-demand service. In addition, two new city of Napa routes, Route E and Route W, will serve the Shurtleff and Westwood neighborhoods. The new local routes offer a convenient option for riders in the high demand areas and allow Vine Transit to continue to offer on-demand service in areas with lower demand.
NVTA continues to follow recommended health and sanitation requirements. As mandated by the Transportation Security Administration, face masks are required on Vine vehicles, at bus stops, and at all facilities. Vine buses are thoroughly sterilized each day and frequently touched areas, such as handrails, are cleaned several times during the day.
vinetransit.com/schedulechange to view upcoming schedule changes.
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
The Food & Wine Center at south Napa's Vista Collina Resort marked Valentine's Day week with a cookie workshop Sunday afternoon for children and parents to decorate holiday-themed treats, which they were then encouraged to take home.
Howard Yune/Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
Each work table at Sunday's Valentine's Day cookie decorating class for children included an array of cake sprinkles, M&Ms and candy hearts to be used as toppings for heart-shaped baked treats celebrating the holiday.
Howard Yune/Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
Chef Mackenzie Rupp leads a cookie decoration class for children Sunday inside a demonstration kitchen at the Vista Collina Resort in south Napa. The pre-Valentine's Day event is part of the resort's roughly monthly schedule of child-friendly programming at its food center.
Howard Yune/Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
More than two dozen children gathered at Vista Collina Resort's Food & Wine Center on Sunday for a cookie decorating class ahead of Valentine's Day. The center, a part of Vista Collina's south Napa property, hosts at least one children's event per month.
Howard Yune/Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
Vista Collina Resort's Food & Wine Village on Sunday hosted a cookie decoration class in Napa for more than two dozen local children, who decorated butter-cookie hearts with frostings, sprinkles and candies in a rainbow of colors. The gathering is part of the food village's slate of more than 50 events this year, including one child-friendly event per month.
Howard Yune/Register
Photos: Faces and Places, December 22
Gingerbread House decorating at Vista Collina in Napa.
Submitted photo
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
A jazz trio that included two Napa Valley Unified School District music —instructors Alan U'Ren on drums (center) and Chris Pimentel on electric guitar (right) — performed Sunday at the Vista Collina Resort lawn for more than 300 guests at the Napa Valley BBQ & Beer Battle, the annual fundraiser for local school music programs.
Howard Yune, Register
Central lawn, The Village at Vista Collina Resort, Napa
A set of permanently installed square parasols provides full-time shade to guests on the synthetic-turf lawn of The Village, at south Napa's Vista Collina Resort.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
Hundreds gathered at the Vista Collina Resort's central lawn Sunday afternoon to partake of brisket, St. Louis-style ribs and other dishes - along with local wines and craft beers - at the Napa Valley BBQ & Beer Battle, an annual fundraiser for music programs serving public schools in Napa and American Canyon.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
Chris Pimentel, music instructor at elementary schools in the Napa Valley Unified School District, played electric guitar Sunday afternoon as part of a jazz trio that performed for guests at the Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle. The annual event, which was held at the Vista Collina Resort for the first time, is a major fundraiser for school music programs, helping to pay for rental instruments, printed music and other necessities.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
Sliced brisket and St. Louis ribs highlighted the spread offered to guests Sunday afternoon at The Village at Vista Collina Resort, site of the Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle.
Howard Yune/Register
Central lawn, The Village at Vista Collina Resort, Napa
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
Smoked, sliced brisket and St. Louis ribs made by Bartlett's Barbecue highlighted the spread offered to guests Sunday afternoon at The Village at Vista Collina Resort, site of the Napa Valley BBQ & Beer Battle.
Howard Yune, Register
