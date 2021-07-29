Napa Valley Transportation Authority to expand Vine Transit service

In response to increased ridership and the start of the school year, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) will implement two new fixed route services in the city of Napa, expand local service hours and provide express service for commuters to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal beginning on Aug. 15.

NVTA will operate longer hours on the Routes N, S and Vine on-demand service. In addition, two new city of Napa routes, Route E and Route W, will serve the Shurtleff and Westwood neighborhoods. The new local routes offer a convenient option for riders in the high demand areas and allow Vine Transit to continue to offer on-demand service in areas with lower demand.

NVTA continues to follow recommended health and sanitation requirements. As mandated by the Transportation Security Administration, face masks are required on Vine vehicles, at bus stops, and at all facilities. Vine buses are thoroughly sterilized each day and frequently touched areas, such as handrails, are cleaned several times during the day.

Visit vinetransit.com/schedulechange to view upcoming schedule changes.