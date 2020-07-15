Napa Valley Unified School District board to discuss how to launch new school year

The Napa Valley Unified School District board on Thursday is set to decide whether and when it can reopen public school campuses to more than 16,000 students, amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases and a fresh wave of restrictions across California.
Classes currently are scheduled to begin Aug. 19 in Napa and American Canyon. In a special meeting to be conducted by video conference starting at 7 p.m., NVUSD staff members will share the recommendations on starting the 2020-21 academic year.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via Zoom due to Napa County’s social distancing rules during the coronavirus emergency. Instructions for viewing the meeting, and taking part in public comment periods, is available at nvusd.org/board.
In response to a Napa Valley Register request Wednesday afternoon for advance details of NVUSD’s plans, a district spokesperson said no plans would be published until Thursday morning.
Whatever form NVUSD instruction takes at the start of the new school year, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti in June said the district will continue offering online instruction to students whose families are not willing to send them back to campus until a vaccine or improved treatment becomes available.
Elementary and secondary school sites have been closed since March 13, when the first surge of illnesses linked to COVID-19 led the NVUSD board to move all instruction online, where it remained through the end of the school year in June.
Napa school officials over the summer have investigated possible ways to bring students and teachers back together in some form after the pandemic wiped out the last three months of the 2019-20 calendar, forcing classes online and scaling back high school graduations to a mix of online videos and drive-up diploma ceremonies attended only by immediate family.
Anxiety has grown among educators in California and the U.S. about the ability of school districts to meet their scheduled opening dates in August while the coronavirus continues spreading with no vaccine available. On Monday, two of the state’s largest school districts, in Los Angeles and San Diego, announced they would start the new academic year with only online instruction, backing away from hybrid schedules combining in-person and internet teaching.
Both districts cited research about school safety experiences from around the world, along with state and local health guidance.
“One fact is clear: Those countries that have managed to safely reopen schools have done so with declining infection rates and on-demand testing available. California has neither,” the districts said in a joint statement. Los Angeles, the second largest school district in the U.S., has about 730,000 students and San Diego serves about 135,000 students.
Coronavirus infection rates have accelerated in recent weeks in Napa County and statewide, with the county reporting 84 new cases this week, including 31 on Wednesday, to bring its total to 561, with four deaths. Last week, the county reported increased person-to-person spread of COVID-19 since July 1 – both from household clusters and unknown exposure – as well as infections linked to gatherings and work.
On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all bars and a stop to indoor restaurant dining statewide. Napa and other counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list also must close indoor malls, barbershops and beauty parlors, and offices for non-essential businesses.
Since shutting down its campuses in March, NVUSD has investigated a variety of possible safeguards in hopes of reopening its schools on at least a partial schedule. A nine-page document the school district created with the county Office of Education outlines numerous steps schools may take to increase social distancing, reduce student counts well below normal capacities, and sanitize buildings as often as possible.
Among the proposals were bringing different groups of students to campus only twice a week or in alternating weeks, having teachers instead of children change rooms between periods, and reducing school bus capacity to keep pupils farther apart. The report, released in early June, also recommended continuing NVUSD’s grab-and-go food service, which allowed the district to provide students with bagged meals at drive-up stations after school cafeterias were forced to shut down.
As Napa County’s largest school system prepares to decide whether to welcome least some children back to campus, one of the county’s smallest school districts has opted to speed up its opening – partly for fear that another surge of coronavirus infections may again shut down daily life.
The Pope Valley Union Elementary School District, which operates a single rural school teaching kindergarten to the eighth grade, moved up its first day of classes to July 20, nearly a month ahead of other local districts.
“That is the reason we adjusted our calendar, to front-load the curriculum with in-person teaching before any second closing,” Ken Burkhart, principal and superintendent of the Pope Valley School, said Monday afternoon less than an hour after Newsom announced California’s new restrictions.
Precautions planned at the four-classroom school building in Pope Valley will include 4 to 6 feet of spacing between students, with all desks facing one way toward the teacher, and the provision of masks that children will be required to wear on the premises. Air filters the school purchased to combat smoke from the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County will be pressed back into service, restrooms will be limited to one person at a time, and a custodian will work during as well as after the school day to sanitize the facility more frequently, according to Burkhart.
Faculty members will be required to wear gloves as well as face masks while handling paperwork, and parents will be asked to take pictures of their children’s at-home schoolwork and submit them electronically to avoid excessive contact, Burkhart said. Backpacks will be prohibited, as will all other items brought from home except for disposable lunch bags.
Much of the Pope Valley School’s first one to two weeks will be devoted to familiarizing children and parents with their remote learning software, which Burkhart predicted will avoid the crash immersion forced by the abrupt closure of schools four months ago. Eight of the 58 students expected to start the school year on Monday will stay home and rely solely on online instruction.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
