Napa Valley Unified School District board to discuss how to launch new school year

As Napa County’s largest school system prepares to decide whether to welcome least some children back to campus, one of the county’s smallest school districts has opted to speed up its opening – partly for fear that another surge of coronavirus infections may again shut down daily life.

The Pope Valley Union Elementary School District, which operates a single rural school teaching kindergarten to the eighth grade, moved up its first day of classes to July 20, nearly a month ahead of other local districts.

“That is the reason we adjusted our calendar, to front-load the curriculum with in-person teaching before any second closing,” Ken Burkhart, principal and superintendent of the Pope Valley School, said Monday afternoon less than an hour after Newsom announced California’s new restrictions.

Precautions planned at the four-classroom school building in Pope Valley will include 4 to 6 feet of spacing between students, with all desks facing one way toward the teacher, and the provision of masks that children will be required to wear on the premises. Air filters the school purchased to combat smoke from the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County will be pressed back into service, restrooms will be limited to one person at a time, and a custodian will work during as well as after the school day to sanitize the facility more frequently, according to Burkhart.