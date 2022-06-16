Napa Valley Unified School District draft budget anticipates no new layoffs in 2022-23

Despite continuing enrollment drops, the Napa Valley Unified School District likely won’t have to lay off school employees in the upcoming school year, according to a draft budget set to be adopted by the district’s board later this month.

Rabinder Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services, told the district’s board at a meeting last week the draft 2022-23 NVUSD budget includes a cost of living adjustment of 6.56% for school employees and no layoffs, largely because of one-time funding from the state. The roughly $180 million draft budget also doesn’t predict the district will dip into deficit spending; revenues are $234,323 above projected expenditures.

“This is actually the first year I’ve been able to present a budget where I didn’t have to assume that we’re going to make cuts to both certificated and classified staff,” Mangewala told the school board. “In the prior years we were so tight with our reserves and in terms of the funding and declining enrollment that we were forced to put in an assumption of certificated and classified cuts at adoption of the budget. We might have to look at this in the first interim, but right now we’re really solid position.”

Enrollment is important in California school districts because state funding is largely determined through a formula known as Average Daily Attendance (ADA). When district enrollment drops, state funding also declines.

And though enrollment in most California districts has been dropping in recent years, NVUSD has been particularly impacted by this trend, with enrollment dropping by hundreds of students each year. Enrollment in the current 2021-22 school year is at 16,516, down from 17,945 in 2016-17. It’s projected to drop further to 14,629 in the 2026-27 school year, according to Mangewala.

Some of the financial impact of declining enrollment will least be slowed down because of a move in the state budget that allows districts to average the past three years of ADA for funding purposes, Mangewala explained. This will slow the declining revenue, but won’t eliminate it. That means reducing school positions in the future will likely still need to occur, but it’s possible the natural attrition of school staff will now be able to sufficiently meet the need for reductions because of the slowdown, according to Mangewala.

The district will still need to continue to ensure its number of schools matches up with its number of students, Mangewala said. Harvest Middle School will be closed in the upcoming year, and district elementary schools are likely to be closed over the next three years, according to agenda documents.

The positive outlook is also because of increases to one-time state funds that have been significantly boosted during the coronavirus pandemic. Mangewala said revenues for school districts have grown substantially because of huge upward swings in taxes that gave the state a roughly $100 billion budget surplus this year.

However, he said, he doesn’t expect this economic boom to continue.

“There’s some serious risk to the budget in the long-term forecast,” Mangewala said. “Again, there’s inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, volatility in the stock market and the war. However, even with all these challenges we have in the background, we do have a very good budget coming from the state.”

Gayle Young, president of the Napa Valley Educators Association, said at the meeting she’s glad there likely won’t be layoffs this year, and that she’s happy about the positive budget. She added that she hopes the cost of living increase will be sufficient given the rise in inflation and the high cost of living in Napa.

“There’s been such an increase in the cost of everything that happens in Napa and I think it’s important that we honor our employees and are able to provide the best things for our students that are in our community,” Young said.

Board president Robin Jankiewicz said the budget is good news, but the long-term issues with school funding still exist.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but overall we are still underfunded,” Jankiewicz said. “… One-time cash is enormously beneficial. But we need to be mindful that all programs will not be sustainable without continued funding, and that is highly unlikely.”

