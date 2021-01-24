Napa Valley Unified School District looks ahead to upgrading campuses, replacing portable classrooms

Directors of Napa’s public school network are sketching out a path to modernize local campuses, with an eye toward replacing aging portable and modular space – and adjusting to smaller numbers of students in the future.
A study by the Napa Valley Unified School District envisions upgrading existing school buildings, reducing the number of modular and movable structures, and improving campus technology over the course of a decade. Such a project would be focused not on new construction but on refreshing campuses that often are decades old or lacking adequate libraries, lunchrooms and other features.
With fewer students enrolling and state funding under pandemic-triggered economic stress, “it’s really important that we are super-strategic in how we spend our money,” Mike Pearson, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for operations, told trustees during a discussion of the plan Thursday.
Pearson said the plan is meant to cope with multiple challenges facing the Napa school district at once – from years of deferred maintenance, to the high cost of keeping up temporary structures two decades old or more, to falling enrollment expected to squeeze the per-student payments NVUSD receives from the state. (The district forecasts the current enrollment of 16,962 students dropping to 14,668 by 2026-27.)
Most of the district’s movable classrooms have been used since the 1990s and early 2000s and are nearing the end of their useful life, while some fixed-site modular add-ons also are deteriorating after seeing service as early as the 1970s, according to the study by CA + SA Studio. Furthermore, district staff said, facilities are often sharply unequal in quality from campus to campus, with some schools lacking the space for adequate offices, libraries to house group learning, or finishing kitchens in lunch areas.
The CA + SA Studio report includes an October evaluation of more than 280 buildings at 23 of NVUSD’s 28 campuses in Napa and American Canyon, excluding recently rebuilt sites like the Snow and River schools and others like Yountville Elementary, which closed in June. Campuses received a “facility condition index” with the best-quality facilities scored between zero and 0.05, and critically poor or inadequate sites scored at 0.50 and above.
The survey reported pressing needs at many local school sites, particularly those dating to the 1950s and 1960s and equipped with modular classrooms as a quick and expedient fix for long-ago enrollment growth.
Phillips Magnet Elementary School, for example, requires more than $6.8 million to repair essential fixtures including its roofs, climate control equipment, lighting and fire alarms, the study found. With the replacement of portable classrooms – which account for nearly half the school’s floor space - requiring at least $16.3 million more, NVUSD would need to spend $23.1 million simply to assure “warm, safe and dry” conditions without adding functional improvements, according to the report.
The survey gave Phillips a 0.39 score, in the “poor” range, largely because of its heavy reliance on non-permanent classroom space. Modular or portable buildings also comprise half or more of the floor space at three other grade schools – McPherson, West Park and Donaldson Way.
Authors of the report laid out three possible strategies of varying ambitions and price tags. The least expensive option at $161.9 million would swap new movable classrooms for old ones while upgrading fixed-in-place modular buildings, while a $237.5 million alternative would replace movable classrooms with longer-lasting modular ones. The third, most expensive option calls for custom-built permanent classrooms to replace both movable and modular rooms, at a cost of $422.9 million.
Despite the imposing price estimates, some board members shied away from the cheapest option, worried that doing so would simply roll over the expense of maintaining temporary buildings beyond their lifespans.
“I don’t think we should be replacing portables with portables,” said trustee Cindy Watter, a former Napa High School teacher. “Portables are how we got into this fix in the first place.”
Direct funding for campus improvements is not provided by the state of California and likely will depend on bond issues similar to Measure H, which voters passed in 2016 to supply $269 million to various projects in the Napa school system, said Pearson. Other options include fees collected from developers, a special capital reserve, and a state school facility program that requires local districts to provide matching funds.
Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti took pains to describe the study as pointing toward upgrades of existing school buildings, not large-scale new construction aimed at “creating a Taj Mahal for every site” beyond the district’s fundraising means. “If we make (sound) financial decisions in the next couple years, we do believe this is actionable and we can see systemic improvements across all 23 campuses,” she told the board.
“We have a community that’s not used to a realistic plan that is achievable, rather than a pie-in-the-sky plan that was never really going to be achieved,” said trustee David Gracia.
The study is appearing during a time of scaling-back by the Napa school district in response to enrollment declines that are expected to last well into this decade. In 2019, NVUSD canceled the creation of a second middle school for American Canyon, then approved the shutdown of the Yountville and Mt. George elementary schools, which had the district’s smallest enrollments.
A district committee will begin on Tuesday to consider consolidating NVUSD’s five middle schools, with six meetings planned through April. The committee was formed after NVUSD put on hold an earlier plan announced in October to close Harvest Middle School, following an outcry from school parents.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com