Napa Valley Unified School District looks ahead to upgrading campuses, replacing portable classrooms

Directors of Napa’s public school network are sketching out a path to modernize local campuses, with an eye toward replacing aging portable and modular space – and adjusting to smaller numbers of students in the future.

A study by the Napa Valley Unified School District envisions upgrading existing school buildings, reducing the number of modular and movable structures, and improving campus technology over the course of a decade. Such a project would be focused not on new construction but on refreshing campuses that often are decades old or lacking adequate libraries, lunchrooms and other features.

With fewer students enrolling and state funding under pandemic-triggered economic stress, “it’s really important that we are super-strategic in how we spend our money,” Mike Pearson, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for operations, told trustees during a discussion of the plan Thursday.

Pearson said the plan is meant to cope with multiple challenges facing the Napa school district at once – from years of deferred maintenance, to the high cost of keeping up temporary structures two decades old or more, to falling enrollment expected to squeeze the per-student payments NVUSD receives from the state. (The district forecasts the current enrollment of 16,962 students dropping to 14,668 by 2026-27.)