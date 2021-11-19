Napa Valley Unified School District school board hears opinions on representing American Canyon in redrawn election map

Changes to an election map that have granted American Canyon more representation on the Napa school board should ensure the south county continues to get its fair say in public education, according to some of the first people to speak up publicly on a redrawing of voting districts.

As the Napa Valley Unified School District recently opened up debate on the state-required once-a-decade reshaping of voting boundaries based on the U.S. Census, a handful of school parents from American Canyon asked leaders to stick closely to a map that cleaves most of the city in two. The election map, part of a 2020 switch district-based voting for board seats, has endowed American Canyon with two trustees, instead of the previous one board member for the city of more than 20,000.

That system has left American Canyon represented on the school board by Lisa Chu of Area 2, including the city’s east side, and Eve Ryser in Area 4, covering the west. Keeping two advocates for American Canyon, residents told board members earlier this month, will remain crucial for city residents to have their voice heard in education matters as it prepares to gain more townsfolk and more housing – particularly at Watson Ranch, which broke ground in July and is designed to host 1,200 homes on the city’s east side.

American Canyon residents who spoke at the NVUSD forum favored sticking closely to the two-part division of their city, which mates Areas 2 and 4 with portions of south Napa.

“From my perspective as a fairly new resident, (it’s reassuring) to see we have two trustees, that they are always representing us, listening to us, being active at our schools,” city resident Tai Gaskins told the NVUSD board Nov. 4 during the first in a series of public hearings on the remapping. “I couldn’t imagine not having Lisa Chu or Eve Ryser by our side as we navigate the school board issues,” she said.

State law requires such voting maps, even those as new as NVUSD’s, to be adjusted after each 10-year U.S. Census to keep populations between districts as equal as possible. An equal split would assign about 16,907 people to each of the school district’s seven trustee areas, although California permits populations about 5% higher or lower than the average.

Each voting zone must cover a “community of interest,” an area that can be centered on a school, an a shared culture or heritage, or other common social and economic interests. However, U.S. Supreme Court rulings have blocked the practice of drawing district boundaries specifically to create a racial majority of voters.

The redrawing process, which began in October and is scheduled to come up for board approval Feb. 3, 2022, will adjust the boundaries of the map NVUSD introduced last year as it moved to a district-based election system for its seven board seats. In the new system, only voters living within a trustee’s assigned area can cast ballots for candidates, who also must reside within its boundaries.

Although trustees already had to live within one of seven areas, previous board elections were open to voters from across the school district, until the Napa County Progressive Alliance challenged that system by alleging it diluted the influence of minorities – including Filipino-Americans in American Canyon – in violation of state voting rights law. NVUSD moved to district-based voting ahead of the November 2020 races.

Despite the support expressed by American Canyon residents, Amy Martenson of the Progressive Alliance remained skeptical about splitting the city across two voting areas, warning the division eventually may leave residents with no representative on the school board.

“I hope the board will take the opportunity to correct what happened last time and to listen to the will of the American Canyon residents last time, which was to keep the community together,” she told the board at the meeting, in which speakers taking part remotely addressed trustees at NVUSD headquarters.

While heavily traveled and oft-congested Highway 29 already forms a dividing line between west and east American Canyon’s two voting zones on the school board, the former executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition asked NVUSD to look at other busy routes as natural boundaries in order to encourage greater participation in school affairs.

“One of the things we’ve found is that parents really want to be engaged in their kids’ educations, but they also want their kids to be able to safely walk and bike to school,” Patrick Band told trustees, citing visits the coalition has made to school sites to gauge the walkability of neighborhoods and the barriers to those not traveling by car.

NVUSD has scheduled four more hearings on the remapping from December through February. Meanwhile, a first draft of the modified election boundaries is scheduled for release Dec. 13, with a final draft to follow Jan. 26.

The school board will then vote on the final version Feb. 3. If approved, the election map would be sent at the beginning of March to a Napa County committee for final approval in elections during 2022 and the rest of the decade.

