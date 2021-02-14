Napa Valley Unified School District seeks to cut up to 39 teaching positions for 2021-22 year

The roll of local public school teachers is on track to shrink further along with the student population, after Napa’s school board approved a recommendation to eliminate 39 full-time teaching positions ahead of the 2021-22 academic year.

Trustees for the Napa Valley Unified School District unanimously voted Thursday night in support of the cuts, which could include a maximum of 22 teachers in elementary schools as well as 13 positions across math, science, social studies, art, music and physical education. Up to three teaching positions also would be dropped at the middle school level, along with one counselor's position.

State law requires NVUSD to give notice to teachers who could be affected by the layoffs by March 15, even if instructors ultimately keep their jobs.

The planned belt-tightening follows a larger wave of layoffs the district approved a year ago, one month before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a seven-month shutdown of all campuses. In February 2020, trustees approved 145 job cuts, with about 60 layoffs ultimately taking place, according to the Napa Valley Educators Association.