Napa Valley Unified School District seeks to cut up to 39 teaching positions for 2021-22 year

The roll of local public school teachers is on track to shrink further along with the student population, after Napa’s school board approved a recommendation to eliminate 39 full-time teaching positions ahead of the 2021-22 academic year.
Trustees for the Napa Valley Unified School District unanimously voted Thursday night in support of the cuts, which could include a maximum of 22 teachers in elementary schools as well as 13 positions across math, science, social studies, art, music and physical education. Up to three teaching positions also would be dropped at the middle school level, along with one counselor's position.
State law requires NVUSD to give notice to teachers who could be affected by the layoffs by March 15, even if instructors ultimately keep their jobs.
The planned belt-tightening follows a larger wave of layoffs the district approved a year ago, one month before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a seven-month shutdown of all campuses. In February 2020, trustees approved 145 job cuts, with about 60 layoffs ultimately taking place, according to the Napa Valley Educators Association.
NVUSD has steadily reduced its roster of teachers and other employees in recent years amid a slide in enrollment since the mid-2010s, as climbing rents and home prices have threatened to squeeze out families with school-age children – and also squeeze the education revenue the district receives from California on a per-student basis. The district’s current attendance of just under 17,000 children and teenagers is forecast to fall to 14,668 by 2026-27.
Emergency state rules have temporarily frozen funding to school districts at pre-pandemic levels through 2021-22, but the return of enrollment-based funding is expected to cause NVUSD’s revenue to drop more than $6 million to $160 million for 2022-23, $10 million below projected expenses, the district announced in December.
With the smaller number of students has also come a shrinking footprint for the school district. The two smallest elementary schools by attendance, Yountville and Mt. George, shut down last June, and NVUSD in 2019 also abandoned plans to build a second middle school in American Canyon, opting instead to pursue a multipurpose addition that could accommodate 170 more students at the city’s existing junior high campus on Benton Way.
Napa Valley Unified School District starts path toward possibly closing middle school campus as enrollment dips
Meanwhile, a district task force has begun evaluating the closure of one of the four middle schools based in the city of Napa, with a recommendation expected to reach the NVUSD board for a vote this spring.
The district formed the task force after its October announcement of Harvest Middle School’s possible closure was met with swift resistance by school staff and parents, leading officials to put that plan on hold.
