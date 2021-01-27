 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Unified School District starts path toward possibly closing middle school campus as enrollment dips
Education

Napa Valley Unified School District starts path toward possibly closing middle school campus as enrollment dips

Harvest Middle School rally (copy)

A community member holds up a sign in October during a protest of the potential closure of Harvest Middle School. Subsequently, the NVUSD board members decided to involve the community in any closure decision. 

 Derek Moore

A team of teachers, parents, principals and school district staff has begun pondering one of the most difficult questions facing local educators – with fewer children entering local schools, a surplus of classroom space and a financial crunch looming, which middle school might close in the coming years? And how can that decision be made as fairly as possible?

The possible road toward shrinking the Napa Valley Unified School District’s footprint began Tuesday night with the first meeting of a 50-member task force, which over the next three months will discuss possible changes to where the district educates students in the sixth to eighth grades. Recommendations from the Middle School Redesign Task Force could go before NVUSD’s board for a vote in late April or early May.

The committee is launching its work as NVUSD experiences a steady shrinkage of its student body, which numbered more than 17,200 in 2015 but is expected to dip to 15,200 by 2026-27 amid soaring home prices and rents. Currently, the four junior high campuses in the city of Napa — Harvest Magnet, Redwood, River and Silverado — are 1,632 seats below their full capacity of 4,500, district officials said, based on a 25-to-1 student-teacher ratio.

Board members in 2019 canceled a planned second middle school in American Canyon and last October announced a plan to shutter Harvest Middle School in Napa, though sharp blowback from parents quickly caused the district to put that process on hold.

Despite pausing discussion of closing Harvest, NVUSD in December announced it may have to shut down a junior high campus — at a savings of more than $1 million a year — starting in 2022-23 to cope with expected funding declines.

While pledging to work toward the fairest possible outcome for families living in different areas and different circumstances, NVUSD leaders warned that declining enrollment — and the fall-off in state per-student funding that would result — likely will force the closure of buildings it can no longer afford to keep up for too few students.

“Our job is to find a solution that’s sustainable, and it will include a closure and consolidation of facilities and a redesign of program options in order to maximize the resources and improve programming for everybody,” Dana Page, assistant superintendent for human resources, announced early in the meeting, conducted by videoconference due to the 10-month-old coronavirus pandemic.

During the introductory meeting, district leaders sketched a history of campuses built two generations ago, for far more students than currently occupy them more than six decades later. The present-day homes of Redwood, Silverado and Harvest – then named Ridgeview – all opened in the mid-1950s at a time when junior high schools in Napa educated students through the 10th grade.

One campus unlikely to be mothballed despite its small size is the Napa district’s newest – River Middle School, formerly co-located on Old Sonoma Road with Harvest but moved last year to a heavily rebuilt version of the old Salvador Elementary campus.

While the rebooted River school opened with just 420 students and – as a once-autonomous charter school absorbed by NVUSD only in 2019 – has no home territory of its own, its newness and the district’s $35 million-plus investment in its creation leave the district little choice but to make use of it, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti told the committee, adding River’s capacity is limited to about 630.

“We are at a crossroads, and it’s important to understand that the decisions of last couple years didn’t respond to the reality of declining enrollment as quickly as we needed them to,” she said.

As the task force split into seven smaller discussion groups later in the meeting, several members asked the district to keep its eye on preserving academic programs even as it shrinks its physical footprint — and in particular to preserve dual English-Spanish instruction of the kind offered at the Napa Valley Language Academy.

Five more meetings of the middle school task force have been scheduled from February to April, all as online Zoom sessions. Virtual audience members will be invited to make public comments at the later sessions when concrete closure or reorganization plans emerge, according to Page, the assistant superintendent.

The study of NVUSD’s entire junior-high tier follows the swift reaction against the district’s Oct. 11 disclosure that it would consider winding down the Harvest school, citing the district’s falling enrollment worsened by the pandemic. Within days, school parents and supporters gathered some 3,000 signatures for an online petition to keep Harvest open and created a “Save Harvest Middle School” Facebook group.

In setting aside the closure plan, superintendent Mucetti said the district took into account Harvest’s large share of students from low-income families and the Latino community, which accounts for more than half NVUSD’s enrollment overall. A set of guiding principles for the reorganization, shared at the Tuesday meeting, emphasizes racial and class equity alongside program excellence and solvency.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

To learn more

Napa Valley Unified’s Middle School Redesign Task Force met for the first time Tuesday night and has five more sessions scheduled Feb. 9 and 16, March 2 and 16, and April 6. All meetings are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. and are viewable online via Zoom, with meeting videos and presentation slides available afterward on the NVUSD website.

A proposal for the future of the district’s middle schools is expected to go before NVUSD’s board in late April or early May.

For video links and more information, visit the task force website at https://bit.ly/36gZ2bP

