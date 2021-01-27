Napa Valley Unified School District starts path toward possibly closing middle school campus as enrollment dips

A team of teachers, parents, principals and school district staff has begun pondering one of the most difficult questions facing local educators – with fewer children entering local schools, a surplus of classroom space and a financial crunch looming, which middle school might close in the coming years? And how can that decision be made as fairly as possible?
The possible road toward shrinking the Napa Valley Unified School District’s footprint began Tuesday night with the first meeting of a 50-member task force, which over the next three months will discuss possible changes to where the district educates students in the sixth to eighth grades. Recommendations from the Middle School Redesign Task Force could go before NVUSD’s board for a vote in late April or early May.
The committee is launching its work as NVUSD experiences a steady shrinkage of its student body, which numbered more than 17,200 in 2015 but is expected to dip to 15,200 by 2026-27 amid soaring home prices and rents. Currently, the four junior high campuses in the city of Napa — Harvest Magnet, Redwood, River and Silverado — are 1,632 seats below their full capacity of 4,500, district officials said, based on a 25-to-1 student-teacher ratio.
Board members in 2019 canceled a planned second middle school in American Canyon and last October announced a plan to shutter Harvest Middle School in Napa, though sharp blowback from parents quickly caused the district to put that process on hold.
Despite pausing discussion of closing Harvest, NVUSD in December announced it may have to shut down a junior high campus — at a savings of more than $1 million a year — starting in 2022-23 to cope with expected funding declines.
While pledging to work toward the fairest possible outcome for families living in different areas and different circumstances, NVUSD leaders warned that declining enrollment — and the fall-off in state per-student funding that would result — likely will force the closure of buildings it can no longer afford to keep up for too few students.
“Our job is to find a solution that’s sustainable, and it will include a closure and consolidation of facilities and a redesign of program options in order to maximize the resources and improve programming for everybody,” Dana Page, assistant superintendent for human resources, announced early in the meeting, conducted by videoconference due to the 10-month-old coronavirus pandemic.
During the introductory meeting, district leaders sketched a history of campuses built two generations ago, for far more students than currently occupy them more than six decades later. The present-day homes of Redwood, Silverado and Harvest – then named Ridgeview – all opened in the mid-1950s at a time when junior high schools in Napa educated students through the 10th grade.
One campus unlikely to be mothballed despite its small size is the Napa district’s newest – River Middle School, formerly co-located on Old Sonoma Road with Harvest but moved last year to a heavily rebuilt version of the old Salvador Elementary campus.
While the rebooted River school opened with just 420 students and – as a once-autonomous charter school absorbed by NVUSD only in 2019 – has no home territory of its own, its newness and the district’s $35 million-plus investment in its creation leave the district little choice but to make use of it, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti told the committee, adding River’s capacity is limited to about 630.
“We are at a crossroads, and it’s important to understand that the decisions of last couple years didn’t respond to the reality of declining enrollment as quickly as we needed them to,” she said.
As the task force split into seven smaller discussion groups later in the meeting, several members asked the district to keep its eye on preserving academic programs even as it shrinks its physical footprint — and in particular to preserve dual English-Spanish instruction of the kind offered at the Napa Valley Language Academy.
Five more meetings of the middle school task force have been scheduled from February to April, all as online Zoom sessions. Virtual audience members will be invited to make public comments at the later sessions when concrete closure or reorganization plans emerge, according to Page, the assistant superintendent.
The study of NVUSD’s entire junior-high tier follows the swift reaction against the district’s Oct. 11 disclosure that it would consider winding down the Harvest school, citing the district’s falling enrollment worsened by the pandemic. Within days, school parents and supporters gathered some 3,000 signatures for an online petition to keep Harvest open and created a “Save Harvest Middle School” Facebook group.
In setting aside the closure plan, superintendent Mucetti said the district took into account Harvest’s large share of students from low-income families and the Latino community, which accounts for more than half NVUSD’s enrollment overall. A set of guiding principles for the reorganization, shared at the Tuesday meeting, emphasizes racial and class equity alongside program excellence and solvency.
WATCH NOW: WHEN WILL IT BE SAFE TO SEE VACCINATED LOVED ONES?
SEE PHOTOS OF THE NAPA VALLEY REGISTER'S BEST FACES AND PLACES
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 17
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, January 3
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 27
Photos: Faces and Places, December 13
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 15
Photos: Faces and Places, November 15
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Photos: Faces and Places, November 8
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Faces and Places, October 25
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, October 11
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 27
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, September 13
Photos: Faces and Places, August 30
Photos: Faces and Places, August 30
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 16
Photos: Faces and Places, August 2
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 9
Photos: Faces and Places, August 2
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places,July 26
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places, July 19
Photos: Faces and Places,July 12
Photos: Faces and Places,July 12
Photos: Faces and Places, July 5
Photos: Faces and Places, July 5
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places,June 21
Photos: Faces and Places,June 28
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places, June 14
Photos: Faces and Places,June 7
Photos: Faces and Places, June 7
Photos: Faces and Places, May 31
Photos: Faces and Places, May 24
Photos: Faces and Places, May 24
Photos: Faces and Places, May 17
Photos: Faces and Places, May 17
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 10
Photos: Faces and Places, May 3
Photos: Faces and Places, May 3
Photos: Faces and Places, April 26
Photos: Faces and Places, April 26
Photos: Faces and Places, April 19
Photos: Faces and Places, April 12
Photos: Faces and Places, April 12
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, April 5
Photos: Faces and Places, March 29
Photos: Faces and Places, March 29
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Need affordable housing? A proposed Napa development, Monarch Landing, is coming your way.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Napa’s former Sushi Mambo restaurant was wrongfully forced to close in 2014 and its lease wrongfully terminated by landlord Beckstoffer Vineya…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com