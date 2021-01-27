Napa Valley Unified School District starts path toward possibly closing middle school campus as enrollment dips

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the rebooted River school opened with just 420 students and – as a once-autonomous charter school absorbed by NVUSD only in 2019 – has no home territory of its own, its newness and the district’s $35 million-plus investment in its creation leave the district little choice but to make use of it, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti told the committee, adding River’s capacity is limited to about 630.

“We are at a crossroads, and it’s important to understand that the decisions of last couple years didn’t respond to the reality of declining enrollment as quickly as we needed them to,” she said.

As the task force split into seven smaller discussion groups later in the meeting, several members asked the district to keep its eye on preserving academic programs even as it shrinks its physical footprint — and in particular to preserve dual English-Spanish instruction of the kind offered at the Napa Valley Language Academy.

Five more meetings of the middle school task force have been scheduled from February to April, all as online Zoom sessions. Virtual audience members will be invited to make public comments at the later sessions when concrete closure or reorganization plans emerge, according to Page, the assistant superintendent.