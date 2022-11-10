Napa Valley Unified School District to sue California State Board of Education over Mayacamas charter approval

The fate of the Mayacamas Charter Middle School is once again in question, following a decision by the Napa Valley Unified School District board to take the California State Board of Education to court.

The NVUSD board voted at a special meeting Thursday night — two days after the Nov. 8 election — to initiate litigation against the state board. That move was a direct response to a state board decision in September, on a 6-5 vote, to overturn previous denials of the Mayacamas school's charter by the boards of NVUSD and the Napa County Office of Education.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Board members voted 5-0 in favor of a lawsuit, with Elba Gonzalez-Mares absent.

Mayacamas petitioners Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee said in a statement that the Mayacamas community is remaining focused on preparing for the launch of the school in the 2023-24 school year. They added that they recently announced a series of informational sessions and school tours, and they’re encouraging interested families to sign up.

“While it is disappointing to see NVUSD continuing with its longstanding effort to limit educational options for families in Napa, we have full confidence in the California State Board of Education’s decision and do not expect this wasteful, taxpayer-funded lawsuit to be successful,” the petitioners said in the statement. “We all support a strong and prosperous public school district for our children and hope that NVUSD will ultimately commit to working constructively with all educational institutions in Napa to make that vision a reality.”

The lawsuit may have further implications for how the state board considers charter school applications.

A rationale included in the NVUSD agenda documents alleges that the state board “disregarded a clear legislative mandate from the State Legislature” when it decided to overturn the denials. The state board’s review of charter petitions used to be comprehensive — as the NVUSD and NCOE reviews currently are. But Assembly Bill 1505, passed into law in 2019, restricted the state board’s ability to overturn charter denials to deciding whether local districts abused their discretion in their process of denying the charter.

With the vote, the state board determined that NVUSD’s process wasn’t “fair and impartial” and that NCOE hadn’t sufficiently demonstrated that the Mayacamas school would substantially undermine NVUSD programs and services by sapping attendance-based funding.

But the district’s rationale says that NVUSD followed all statutory timelines and fulfilled all legal requirements when reviewing the Mayacamas petition.

“The SBE’s review of the MCMS appeal was a test of the SBE’s willingness and ability to follow the mandate and intent of the California legislature’s reform statute,” the NVUSD rationale states. “The SBE ignored the law. Instead of deferring to the local and county districts, the SBE ignored all of NVUSD’s and NCOE’s comprehensive findings and analyses, and even ignored the findings and recommendation of its own California Department of Education professional staff, who also recommended that the Charter appeal be denied.”

Included in the agenda packet are several letters sent in support of the district pursuing a lawsuit, including letters from the California School Employees Association, the California Teachers Association, In the Public Interest, the California School Boards Association and the Association of California School Administrators.

Also included is a letter Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell — responsible for AB 1505 — sent to the NCOE. O’Donnell notes in the letter that “the intent of AB 1505 was to provide greater local control to school districts and provide more flexibility to school districts to deny charter school petitions if the proposed charter school (or expansion) would have a substantial impact on the school district’s programs” or if the school district was in financial distress.

At the meeting, several public commenters called in to voice support for the Mayacamas school. Claire McConnell, who said she has a daughter in Redwood Middle School, said she’s disappointed with the school.

“The school is rundown, the teachers are oblivious and parents want something more,” McConnell said.

McConnell added it was disappointing to see the district use taxpayer money to pursue a lawsuit, and that the district is missing what parents in the district want and need.

Wendy Beltrami, who commented on the decision via Zoom, said the district should be cutting their losses after early election results indicated NVUSD’s bond measure for schools in the city of Napa is falling short.

“The truth is local families are looking for options,” she said. “We’re asking you to do due diligence to find out why families are unhappy instead of spending more money.”