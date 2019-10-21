A former Vintage High School student claims the district illegally prohibited her service dog from coming on campus.
Emily Wright, 18, a campus volunteer and former student, was told by campus administrators that her service dog could not accompany her on visits to the school, according to a lawsuit filed late September in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California.
Attorneys claim the Napa Valley Unified School District violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, and two state laws that protect people with disabilities — the Unruh Civil Rights and Disabled Persons Acts — by failing to allow her service dog, Tank, on campus.
The district declined to comment through a spokesperson.
"It's been hard because I'd like to help out at Vintage still," Wright said. "It's been nerve-racking to go back on campus, even without my dog."
Service animals are allowed in public places such as school campuses, but schools should accommodate both students with animal allergies and service animal users by attempting to keep them in separate areas, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act website.
Wright said she was confused because she's previously seen students train guide dogs in class during school hours, she said.
Wright has non-epileptic seizures that have resulted in thyroid problems, anxiety, dizzy spells and migraines, among other things, according to the lawsuit. She said the confrontation has heightened her anxiety around visiting the campus.
Tank, who is no longer with Wright, guided her to sit down when he could tell she was dizzy, she said. He would prevent her from standing if she had fallen and wasn't yet ready to get up. Tank was also trained to detect her anxiety and lead her out of overwhelming situations, Wright said.
Wright said she graduated from Napa Valley Independent Students in the spring of 2018, after 3½ years at Vintage High, where Wright worked concessions and backstage operations in the theater program. Napa Valley Independent Students didn't have such a program, so she said she continued to volunteer at her former school.
The lawsuit dates back to a March incident in which Wright collapsed while walking from the culinary department to the theater department. A campus administrator who recognized Wright asked if she was OK, then asked if she had checked in with the front office.
Wright's school transfer had been so recent that she didn't think to do so, she said. She started walking toward the office, but the administrator insisted that she be taken via golf cart, according to the lawsuit. Wright said she regularly faces dizzy spells and knew the ride wasn't necessary.
Campus staff in the office advised her that animals — even service dogs — weren't allowed on campus, according to the lawsuit. Principal Sarah O'Connor told Wright that Tank could come on campus after hours, but it was illegal for him to come on campus because others may be afraid of or allergic to dogs, according to the lawsuit.
The confrontation stoked Wright's anxiety to the point that Tank tried to get her to leave the room, she said. She claims one of the staff members told her that Tank wanted to leave because he could tell that he wasn't welcome.
"It was kind of embarrassing for them to single me out and tell me what I was doing was wrong and illegal," she said.
Back at NVIS, where she studied at the time, Principal Susan Wilson told Wright that the district limited the number of dogs allowed on school campuses and Tank would not be able to come on campus for that reason, according to the lawsuit.
As of this week, Wright said she still had not received clarification about the service dog policy.
In the lawsuit, Wright asked the district to modify its policies regarding service dogs and discrimination, train staff on such policies, and award her an unspecified amount of money.