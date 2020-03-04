Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists host Death Positive event

Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists host Death Positive event

{{featured_button_text}}
Celine Regalia

Celine Regalia

As part of Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists' ongoing Death Positive series, Celine Regalia, executive director of Collabria Care, presents "The Power of Palliative, the Hope of Hospice: Care in Times of Serious Illness" at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, on Thursday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m.

Hospice is specialized care that addresses the unique needs of individuals and their families when facing the end of life.

Find out how Collabria Care can help you or a loved one maneuver the transitions of aging. People may be on hospice for weeks, months, sometimes years, because the course of many illnesses is impossible to predict. Regalia will discuss how Collabria Hospice provides compassionate medical care and offers support to families.

A Q&A will follow the presentation. 

Free admission. Registration available at eventbrite.com. Info, ahouse@collabriacare.org; 707-258-9080.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News