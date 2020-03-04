Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists host Death Positive event

As part of Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists' ongoing Death Positive series, Celine Regalia, executive director of Collabria Care, presents "The Power of Palliative, the Hope of Hospice: Care in Times of Serious Illness" at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, on Thursday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m.

Hospice is specialized care that addresses the unique needs of individuals and their families when facing the end of life.

Find out how Collabria Care can help you or a loved one maneuver the transitions of aging. People may be on hospice for weeks, months, sometimes years, because the course of many illnesses is impossible to predict. Regalia will discuss how Collabria Hospice provides compassionate medical care and offers support to families.