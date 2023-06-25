Another $500,000 to $800,000 is needed to bring the $17.7 million, 8.2-mile-long Napa Valley Vine Trail segment under construction between St. Helena and Calistoga to the finish line this fall.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That means local jurisdictions could consider covering the shortfall. A previously agreed-upon formula for local funding has Napa County providing 37%, Calistoga and St. Helena each supplying 19%, and the nonprofit Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition the remaining 25%.

Given the project is well underway, that raises the question of what happens if the money isn’t forthcoming. Each city council and the Board of Supervisors would have to consider a funding request.

“We just wouldn’t be able to finish it,” the Napa Valley Transportation Authority's executive director Kate Miller said on Thursday. “We would have to cut some costs somewhere and maybe stop it at some point and finish it later.”

The problem is that the grants used for the Vine Trail extension are for a finished project, she added.

Miller anticipates local jurisdictions will cover the shortfall. The partners on this project, such as the county and the two cities, have been true partners, she said.

Of the $17.7 million total for the Vine Trail extension, $13.7 million comes from grant funding. That's left local sources to cover the remainder.

Grant Bailey of the NVTA listed a number of challenges that have arisen during construction. They include:

Utilities incorrectly marked or not shown in plans

Significant delays because of a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. gas pipeline project that ran a year longer than expected, as well as from heavy winter rains

Grade discrepancies because the topography has shifted since the designs were done seven years ago

Bike trails might seem like simple projects, but they’re not, Miller said. Artifacts were found and those led to delays. Some sections pass over private property using easements granted by property owners.

“I think that we only have a half-million dollar shortfall at this point is kind of a miracle,” said Miller.

News of the shortfall came at Wednesday’s NVTA board meeting. The transportation agency is a joint-powers authority among Napa County and its five cities.

Eric Knight, a board member and Yountville Town Council member, asked why some NVTA members are responsible for the extra costs, as opposed to the agency as a whole.

Miller responded that the parties reached an agreement at the beginning of the project on how to divide the cost. It was never envisioned the NVTA would fund the Vine Trail, though it did provide $2.1 million by deferring another project.

The Vine Trail extension's construction budget includes a 5% contingency for unforeseen circumstances. Bailey said the extra money being sought will double this to the typical 10%. Miller said she would prefer a 15% contingency for future Vine Trail work.

The St. Helena-Calistoga Vine Trail segment began construction last summer, with Ghilotti Construction as the contractor.

Users of this section will pass such iconic Upvalley sights as the Beringer winery, the Culinary Institute of America's Greystone campus and the Charles Krug winery. They also will pass through the forests of Bothe-Napa Valley State Park.

A soft opening of a trail stretch near Calistoga could come in July. Paving for the entire segment should be completed in September and various safety and trail features installed in October. The trail grand opening could be in November, Bailey said.

“However, there is about half the project we haven’t uncovered at this point or broken ground on,” Bailey said. “It’s possible we could incur additional delays due to unforeseen circumstances.”

When complete, the Napa Valley Vine Trail is envisioned to extend 47 miles from Vallejo through the heart of Napa Valley wine country to Calistoga. About 17 miles are built, mainly in the Napa and Yountville areas.

Vine changes

Also Wednesday, the NVTA board heard a proposal to expand Vine bus service from 116,400 to 126,000 annual service hours, which is 87.5% of pre-pandemic levels. The changes could come in August.

The idea under review would add two bus routes inside the city of Napa for a total of six. One would include Vintage High School and the other would run along Coombs Street.

In addition, Route 10 connecting Calistoga and Napa would add four trips, boosting service to every half-hour from every hour, during peak times.

Miller said mass transit systems need more money.

“Transit is a very meaningful solution to climate change,” Miller said. “It’s essential for creating mobility. But it’s not very convenient for busy people. And we need to make it convenient for them.”

PHOTOS: New 'Kindness Path' opens at Napa's Northwood Elementary School Kindness Path 1 Kindness Path 2 Kindness Path 3 Kindness Path 4 Kindness Path 5 Kindness Path 6 Kindness Path 7 Kindness Path 8 Kindness Path 9 Kindness Path 10 Kindness Path 11 Kindness Path 12 Kindness Path 13 Kindness Path 14 Kindness Path 15 Kindness Path 16