Napa Valley vintner making gin in wine country

“It’s diversification on my side,” Rowland said. Though the focus is on gin, Coit Spirits is also producing a small amount of bourbon whiskey.

It’s been an exciting process for Rowland, who credited his winemaking background with helping him to quickly discern his preferred aromatics. Alongside the Earl Grey gin, Coit also has a Rooibos gin (a tea made from the fermented leaves of the South African Red Leaf Bush) and a Russian Caravan Tea gin (in which tea leaves are dried using pine needles, granting the product a kind of smokiness that Rowland likens to “softer mezcal.”)

Gin might make Rowland on-trend, but tea, especially as the primary botanical, makes him decidedly unique. Tea is an unstable botanical: Rowland’s first distilled tea gin lost its Earl Grey characteristics within a week of its being made, he said.

“I spent a year finishing off the gin recipe, and then another year working out how to stabilize it,” Rowland added. Because gin is made with multiple botanicals—typically five to 10, but sometimes more – working out which botanicals (and in what quantities) to use as stabilizers was an incremental process. Rowland, who estimates he did something like 400 distillations before distilling the gin commercially, could only vary one botanical at a time.