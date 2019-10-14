Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the Napa Valley Vintners, has been named Wine Enthusiast’s Person of the Year.
She has been at the helm of the Vintners since 1995, the year the association’s membership passed 100 wineries. Membership has since grown to include 550 wineries, representing 99 percent of Napa’s wine producers.
Reiff is the second woman to win the award, after Barbara Banke of Jackson Family Wines, who won in 2013.
In its announcement of the award, Wine Enthusiast credited Reiff for her “tremendous vision, leadership and fierce protection of Napa Valley,” noting her dedication to the physical area of Napa and its appellation domestically and abroad.
"I feel very lucky to get to work with the best ingredients possible: an extraordinary place, exceptional people and a beautiful product," Reiff wrote in an email, crediting the Vintners' organization. "The award is another milestone to add to the NVV's remarkable history, especially as we celebrate our 75th anniversary later this week."