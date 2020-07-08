Napa Valley Vintners announces $200 million milestone in donations to community

“This fundraiser is a true community effort and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Thompson. “Funding from the Auction provides much needed financial support for the nonprofit network that serves Napa’s most vulnerable population.”

The Napa Valley Vintners distributes proceeds from Auction Napa Valley annually to charitable nonprofit organizations and invests in strategic initiatives that emphasize prevention and early intervention in the areas of community health and children’s education.

In response to the current global crisis, many of the nonprofits NVV funds have been able to pivot services to phone and video conferencing to safely provide mental and physical healthcare support. Other nonprofits have altered their services entirely to meet the immediate needs of their clientele.

During the shelter at home period, Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga have utilized staff and partnered with restaurants to serve hot meals to students and families in need, and Community Resources for Children took on a leadership role to connect essential workers with available childcare. Mentis has seen a significant increase in the need for mental health services due to the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19. These are just a few examples of the important work the nonprofits are doing during this difficult time.