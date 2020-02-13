The Napa Valley Vintners has announced $1.8 million in grant funding to help families in Napa County get and stay healthy, become self-sufficient and build strong family units.
The funds are made possible by proceeds from the NVV’s annual community fundraiser Auction Napa Valley. With this latest round of funding, the NVV has invested $200 million in community health and children’s education in Napa County.
The seven nonprofits in this third phase under the NVV’s community health focus include Aldea, Inc.; Community Health Initiative; Cope Family Center; Immigration Institute of the Bay, NEWS–Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services; Planned Parenthood Napa and Puertas Abiertas. These organizations will serve more than 25,000 Napa County residents in 2020.
The strong connections between nonprofits in this giving sector often provide a central support network for families seeking solutions to complicated life challenges. An example of this ‘one-stop’ approach is the life-changing connections Marianne made when she was referred to Cope Family Center.
Marianne is the mother of an 11-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son. She was challenged with learning a second language, finding adequate housing, accessing basic services and working to obtain legal immigration status for her husband.
Once Marianne and her family started working with Cope, everything changed. Marianne’s case worker at Cope was unrelenting in her support for this family, guiding Marianne to resources to assist with immigration paperwork, connecting Marianne with English as a Second Language classes, helping find a three-bedroom apartment in which the family, now reunited, has thrived, laying a foundation of success for her children.
“The partnership between the Napa Valley Vintners and the nonprofit organizations they invest in makes our work possible,” noted Michele Grupe, executive director of Cope Family Center “Together, we are working to build a stronger community that benefits all of Napa Valley’s residents, one family at a time. Marianne did the hard work to make a positive difference in her family’s life. Her success is an example of the outcomes that are possible when we compassionately work together.”
View Marianne’s story, as well as other Stories of Impact made possible by NVV funding, by visiting auctionnapavalley.org/media/videos.
The grants went to:
Aldea Children & Family Services -- $735,000
Aldea Children & Family Services improves the lives of the people they serve by providing professional behavioral interventions, child welfare and family support services in a manner that respects and supports the dignity and individuality of each person.
Community Health Initiative (CHI) Napa County -- $250,000
CHI’s mission is to improve the health of children and their families residing in Napa County by improving access to healthcare services through health insurance enrollment, education, advocacy and resource support.
Cope Family Center -- $400,000
Cope’s mission is to empower parents, nurture children and strengthen communities by providing parents with the education, resources and support they need to raise children who thrive.
Immigration Institute of the Bay Area -- $75,000
The Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA) helps immigrants and their families join and contribute to the community. IBBA provides legal services, education and civic engagement opportunities at low or no cost.
NEWS–Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services -- $245,000
NEWS is dedicated to providing safety, hope, healing and empowerment for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
Planned Parenthood of Northern California -- $230,000
Planned Parenthood provides clients with information to make well-informed decisions about sexuality, family planning and childbearing, with an emphasis on teen pregnancy and STD-HIV prevention.
Puertas Abiertas -- $100,000
The mission of Puertas Abiertas is to work hand in hand with Latinos to achieve healthy lifestyles, self-sufficiency and opportunities for leadership and community engagement.