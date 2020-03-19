Napa Valley Vintners cancels Auction Napa Valley, but will continue charitable giving

The Napa Valley Vintners say they will cancel the annual Auction Napa Valley fundraiser in June because of the coronavirus.

They promised, however, to give at least as much in philanthropic contributions as they did last year.

The Vintners issued the following statement Thursday afternoon.

In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic the Napa Valley Vintners today announced it is cancelling this year’s Auction Napa Valley and meanwhile will still make a significant donation to care for the community.

The decision came after thoughtful deliberation over the past two weeks with the Auction Napa Valley Board of Directors, 2020 Honorary Chairs the Araujo Family and other key stakeholders.

Over the past 40 years the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) has donated $200 million to community health and children’s education. The NVV’s announcement today includes a pledge to still make donations at least equal to last year’s giving to maintain services and help respond to new needs in the community the COVID-19 crisis might bring. The money will come from a reserve fund the NVV established years ago, to be used in extraordinary times like this.