As part of this year’s allocation of funds from Auction Napa Valley, Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) announced $4.1 million in grants for 15 Napa County healthcare nonprofits.
This is in addition to the final $2 million of a $6 million grant to OLE Health for its new medical facility in south Napa, expected to open in 2019 and to serve more than 15,000 patients annually, NVV said.
Earlier this year, NVV made grants totaling $2.5 million to children’s education. Since the wine auction started 38 years ago, the NVV has invested more than $185 million in the Napa Valley.
NVV funding supports primary healthcare, pediatric dental needs, mental health, family strengthening and other facets of creating a healthy, vital community, the wine trade group said.
“The NVV is grateful for the opportunity to support the dedicated, resourceful and impactful nonprofits working to improve community health in Napa County,” Carol Kingery Ritter, an Auction Napa Valley Community Board member and chairwoman of the NVV’s Grants Review Committee, said in a news release.
“This opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our members, bidders and the dedication of every member of this community in making Napa Valley a unique place that cultivates the spirit of giving.”
Affordable healthcare and access to quality mental health services, especially affecting youth, are concerns that shaped this year’s allocations, NVV said.
Napa Valley Vintners noted that:
- One in five Napa County residents use OLE Health as their primary care provider. OLE Health is the largest recipient of NVV funding and Napa County’s only nonprofit health clinic.
- Every child in Napa County has access to health insurance through the Community Health Initiative, of which NVV is the largest local private funder.
- Nonprofit partners including Aldea, Inc., Cope Family Center, Mentis and NEWS provide a wide net of mental health services for children and their families throughout Napa County.
NVV offers stories of their grants’ impacts at auctionnapavalley.org/giving.
This year’s healthcare grant recipients are: Aldea Children & Family Services, $835,000; Collabria Care, $500,000; Community Health Initiative Napa County, $250,000; Cope Family Center, $400,000; Girls on the Run Napa & Solano, $50,000; Lilliput Children’s Services, $60,000; Mentis, $325,000; NEWS, $185,000; OLE Health, $500,000; ParentsCAN, $115,000; Pediatric Dental Initiative, $75,000; Planned Parenthood of Northern California, $230,000; Puertas Abiertas, $100,000; Rianda House Senior Activity Center, $85,000, and UpValley Family Centers of Napa County, $400,000.