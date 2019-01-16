Napa Valley Vintners announced a grant of $1 million to Queen of the Valley Medical Center to improve and expand maternity and newborn intensive care services.
This grant will help to provide a higher level of care that is accessible to more families with children, said a news release from NVV.
Each year, nearly 700 babies are born at the hospital from across Napa County, said the release. This represents approximately 50 percent of the total annual births in Napa County.
The Queen is in the process of expanding the capacity of the NICU from six to 10 beds, and investing in state-of-the art incubators and other emerging technologies.
Queen of the Valley is the only hospital in Napa County with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which provides high-risk obstetric coverage 24/7. In 2017, 15 percent of the babies delivered at the Queen were born critically ill and required life-saving intervention.
Dushyant Oza, MD FAAP, chief neonatalogist and director of newborn services at the Queen, said that minutes and even seconds count in detecting abnormalities in a new baby, and urgent deployment of appropriate interventions is critical in reducing subsequent disabilities that can impact the rest of a child’s life.
“This investment in future generations is extraordinary,” said Elaine John, president/CEO of Queen of the Valley Foundation, “and we are blessed to have NVV partnering with us to strengthen services for our tiniest and most vulnerable patients.”