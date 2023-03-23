The second cohort of the Napa Valley Vintners Leadership Program on Wednesday launched Dream.Work.Napa., a digital resource platform to help people looking to start or continue wine industry careers in the Napa Valley.

The initiative was started by the 12 Napa Valley wine professionals who made up the 2022-23 NVV Leadership Program, a nine-month program for professionals looking to further their contributions to the wine community established by the Vintners.

In a joint statement, the cohort said: “We are thrilled to be passionately launching a program that we hope will inspire and support the journey of aspiring wine industry professionals kick starting their careers in Napa, support members of the community, and the greater wine community. It is important to us that the wide range of existing valuable Napa Valley resources are visible to all that are interested.”

Dream.Work.Napa. aims to “improve the accessibility and social sustainability of Napa Valley” by offering a website that gathers community resources in the valley spanning internship and housing opportunities, scholarships and education programs, and health care.

