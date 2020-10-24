Napa Valley Vintners make $8.3 million donation to community nonprofits

Funding from NVV will support not just those undertakings, she said, but the nonprofit’s ability to invest in its existing programs and staff.

“That they made a commitment to support existing grantees at the previous year’s level was amazingly reassuring news,” Hajer said. Grants from NVV are especially valuable, she added, because they come with a kind of flexibility that will allow the Upvalley Family Centers to utilize funds where they are most needed.

OLE Health, the recipient of an $800,000 grant from NVV, is still working to assess the impact of the pandemic and wildfires on its client base, said CEO Alicia Hardy. Staff is working to address a “backlog” of patients not seen in person amid early shutdowns, delays in immunization schedules among pediatric patients as well as an influx of new patients, she said.

OLE Health has seen a 125% increase in mental health visits since the pandemic began, she added.

Amid shutdowns, OLE Health launched its own telehealth program. It’s also helped the county establish accessible coronavirus testing, Hardy said. Her “bilingual and bicultural staff” have manned both wildfire evacuation and testing sites over the last few months.