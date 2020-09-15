Napa Valley Vintners pledges $1 million to promote diversity in wine industry

“The NVV represents one of the world’s premier wine regions and strives to be a leader in all aspects of the industry,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO, in a release announcing the program. “We recognize our nation is at a critical moment to finally end centuries of racism and to dramatically increase diversity, inclusivity and opportunity, including in the wine industry. The NVV believes our community and industry should be open and welcoming to people of color, whether working here, visiting the valley or enjoying our wines anywhere.”

This builds on NVV’s longtime commitment to mentorship programs in Napa County with organizations such as Boys & Girls Club, Aim High and On the Move. This year alone, the organization provided nearly $2 million in funding to nine non-profit organizations whose missions are to close the achievement gap and help at-risk youth succeed in life. These programs together reached 40,000 children in Napa County.

A consideration for grant giving going forward through Auction Napa Valley proceeds will be notable actions taken by organizations that work on enhancing diversity, inclusivity and opportunity for others.

“We are proud of work being done in our community and we look forward to making a meaningful difference toward long-lasting change in our industry,” said Reiff.