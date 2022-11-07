Napa Valley Vintners raise money for wildfire prevention

Back in June, Napa County attempted to pass a local quarter-cent sales tax for wildfire prevention efforts. But the measure failed at the ballot box, leaving a multi-year funding gap.

The Napa Valley Vintners is attempting to help close that gap for 2023 through an ongoing fundraising campaign. Launched this past weekend — with a Vintage Celebration event that featured a $2,500-per-guest field trip at several local vineyards to highlight fire mitigation efforts — the fundraiser has a goal of raising $5 million for fire prevention needs that Measure L’s proposed quarter-cent sales tax would have covered, along with reforestation efforts.

Funding will go directly to Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and the Napa County Resource Conservation District for a push to establish and maintain over 100 miles of protective firebreaks; to clear defensible space and carry out forest management; and to restore local urban and rural forests.

Teresa Wall, director of marketing communications for the Napa Valley Vintners, said Monday that the effort is being carried out through Collective Napa Valley, the successor to Auction Napa Valley.

Measure L would have brought in an estimated $10 million annually for the county and local municipalities over a 10-year span, with funds restricted to prevention measures such as fuel management, improved wildfire detection and enhanced fire services. Though more than half of Napa voters supported the measure — 56% of voters ultimately voted in favor — it needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

That funding may have been used for goals outlined by a five-year, $42 million blueprint developed by Napa Community Firewise Foundation and Cal Fire. The Napa County Board of Supervisors spent $7.5 million funding the plan. Members of the board previously said that without the passage of Measure L, funding for work outlined by the plan isn’t sustainable.

Christopher Thompson, board president of the NCFF, said Monday that much of the fire mitigation work that’s been carried out so far was funded through the county, and through state grants that came after Napa’s major wildfires — including the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex fires and Glass Fire — burned through much of Napa.

“Everyone took pity on the county so we got funding,” Thompson said. “Now we’ve come through that, it’s going to be interesting to see how we do with the next round of grants.”

But grant funding is unreliable, he said, in part because the state prioritizes counties with the most need. Having regular, reliable funding for fire mitigation each year is necessary, Thompson said, because fire mitigation work that’s already been completed needs to be maintained.

Measure L was supposed to be that durable funding source, he said. But NCFF will now need to rely on grant funds and efforts such as those now being carried out by the Vintners.

“There are grants for fuel mitigation,” Thompson said. “It’s almost impossible to find grants used for maintenance of the work we’ve already done, to maintain the projects. Grass grows, trees grow, bushes grow; it all grows back.”

Wall said that, for now, this is a one-time fundraising effort. But the Vintners are interested in continuing to raise money for what the community needs.

“We’re taking this one step at a time,” Wall said. “We know right now there is a need and there is a shortfall, and so that is why we’re doing this campaign. Certainly we’re very invested in the future of Napa Valley and reforestation. There could very well be fundraising for this in the future, but we’re taking it one step at a time.”

Register reporter Danielle Wilde contributed to this report.