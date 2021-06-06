Napa Valley Vintners raises $2.7 million in Premier Napa Valley auction

The Napa Valley Vintners says it raised $2.7 million on Saturday during the Premiere Napa Valley auction.
“We were blown away by the enthusiasm and generous support of our trade partners. It was the best possible way to come together again after being apart for so long. The support shown was deeply meaningful and is an extraordinary example of the shared sense of enthusiasm and optimism we all have for Napa Valley’s future. We are over the moon and couldn’t be more pleased,” said Linda Reiff, President and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.
Bidders from around the world were active throughout the auction taking home 149 lots that were donated by 153 wineries. Successful bidders were both in the room as well as online, making for a strong debut of the hybrid auction model.
“We were hopeful to engage more wine trade around the world and we achieved that. The team at Zachys did an amazing job of involving the bidders from both audiences,” said Stacey Dolan Capitani, Vice President of Marketing at Napa Valley Vintners.
Among the top lots were wines donated by Shafer Vineyards, a joint lot by Corison Winery, Dyer Vineyard, Gallica and Snowden Vineyards, Memento Mori, Dana Estates, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, ZD Wines, Favia, Silver Oak, BRAND Napa Valley and Robert Mondavi Winery.
Nearly 250 trade accounts participated from more than 12 countries and 37 states across the U.S. Of those registered, only 60 attended in-person. In addition, more than 1,000 wine trade and consumers joined in the virtual vintage discussions leading up to the final auction.
“We are thankful to all those who joined us here in the valley and virtually from their hometowns. It was the first Napa Valley industry event to take place in-person since the pandemic. It was wonderful to see our wineries, restaurants and hotels full and our businesses thriving,” said Reiff.
The annual auction funds the operations of the Napa Valley Vintners. It normally takes place in February, but because of the pandemic, the in-person portion of the event moved temporarily into the summer spot usually reserved for Auction Napa Valley, which funds philanthropic efforts by the NVV’s foundation. The organization cancelled the 2020 Auction because of the pandemic and say it is rethinking the shape of the event for the future.
Premier is set to return to its winter spot during the week of Feb. 21-26, 2020.