Napa Valley Vintners raises $2.7 million in Premier Napa Valley auction

The Napa Valley Vintners says it raised $2.7 million on Saturday during the Premiere Napa Valley auction.

“We were blown away by the enthusiasm and generous support of our trade partners. It was the best possible way to come together again after being apart for so long. The support shown was deeply meaningful and is an extraordinary example of the shared sense of enthusiasm and optimism we all have for Napa Valley’s future. We are over the moon and couldn’t be more pleased,” said Linda Reiff, President and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.

Bidders from around the world were active throughout the auction taking home 149 lots that were donated by 153 wineries. Successful bidders were both in the room as well as online, making for a strong debut of the hybrid auction model.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

“We were hopeful to engage more wine trade around the world and we achieved that. The team at Zachys did an amazing job of involving the bidders from both audiences,” said Stacey Dolan Capitani, Vice President of Marketing at Napa Valley Vintners.