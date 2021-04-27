Napa Valley Vintners' scholarship fund now available to students of color for fall 2021 semester

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Each of the coming year’s 40 recipients will receive $5,000 to cover tuition and will be eligible to reapply for the scholarship each year through undergraduate and graduate school, according to NVV spokesperson Teresa Wall.

NVV has committed $1 million to the scholarship fund, according to the press release, or $200,000 every year for the next five years. Asked if the fund might continue beyond the initial five-year pledge, Wall said the organization’s intention is for the scholarship to be “ongoing,” but that it needed “other partners” to help ensure that happened. The initial $1 million pledge will come out of NVV’s Healthy Community Fund, Wall confirmed, adding that no formal fundraising plans have yet been made.

“Our first goal was to get this launched as quickly as we could, so we could start making an impact as soon as possible,” Wall said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}