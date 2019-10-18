It was a birthday party of grand proportions.
The Napa Valley Vintner’s Association capped off a year of commemorating its 75th anniversary Thursday night, hosting winemakers and community members alike for a celebration at the CIA at Copia. Guests walked in to music from Napa High School’s marching band, flanked by the accompanying flag twirlers and dancers.
Members of the Vintners wished each other a happy anniversary as wine, including bottles from founding member wineries, was poured for guests. Attendees floated through the main hall of CIA at Copia, stopping for food - selections inside included a grilled cheese station and burgers. Outside, guests were catered to by a selection of local food trucks and food stands serving items like bite-sized fried chicken and waffles and gourmet-style hot dogs.
But the night’s festivities were about more than food and wine, according to Stacy Dolan Capitani, vice president of marketing for the Vintners.
“It’s so great to bring our whole community together to celebrate, because (the success of) the vintners wouldn’t happen without everybody,” Capitani said. When she began working for the organization 22 years ago, there were only 130 member wineries. That number has more than quadrupled since, a feat she credits to the camaraderie within Napa’s wine industry.
“That’s what tonight is about,” Capitani added. “It’s not about any one person – it’s about the community as a whole.”
Most of those in attendance were in some way connected to the Vintners, even if they weren’t themselves part of the organization, like Anthony Song, who had come from the East Bay for the night’s celebration with his wife, Susie. Song, an engineer who works with medical technologies, said wine was a personal passion of his.
“Every event we’ve been to with the vintners has been wonderful, and everyone’s always so friendly,” Song said. Susie Song added that the two joke about moving away from city life to someday retire in Napa.
In 75 years, Napa has undergone transformative change, becoming one of the most recognized wine growing regions in the world. It’s a lifetime’s worth of growth, but a comparatively short amount of time, especially considering that winegrowing regions in Italy or France span 10 or 15 generations, according to Rick Jones of Jones Family Vineyards.
Jones, a former chairman of the Vintners, said the organization had the future in mind. There’s still the same sense of community among the 550 members as there was among the seven founding members, he said, but there’s much to assess in the name of change.
He pointed to the expansion of housing in the area as well as climate change as issues the community and the Vintners were seeking to address as they evolve.
“The Vintners are looking forward,” he said. “This might be a ‘looking back’ celebration, but it’s really planting the seed for the next 75 years.”