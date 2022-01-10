Napa Valley Vintners unveil a new Collective

The Napa Valley Vintners rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley on Monday, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a year-round program to celebrate Napa wines while raising funds to support the community.

Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners, described the Collective as "a joining together of winemakers and wine lovers with a common passion for doing good.”

Collective Napa Valley is a tiered-program beginning with a complimentary membership. "The goal is to allow anyone who wants to become involved, at no cost," said Kat Corcoran, director of marketing and partnerships for the Vintners.

In 2022, Collective Napa Valley will be organized around three events with additional opportunities to acquire Napa Valley wines and experience local hospitality both online and in person.

Collective Napa Valley replaces the annual Auction Napa Valley, which over 40 years have given more than $200 million to local nonprofits supporting initiatives for healthcare, housing, and education.

The auction, launched in 1981, was inspired by the French L'Hospices de Beaune, a charitable wine auction in Bourgogne with medieval roots. Auction Napa Valley went on to become the model for American philanthropic wine auctions as it grew from an afternoon event to a weekend drawing guests from around the world for dinners with vintners, a barrel auction, and live auction.

In 2020, after the auction was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vintners announced they had decided to end the auction as it existed and focus on creating a new fundraising platform.

Collective Napa Valley will kick off this spring with Welcome to the Collective coinciding with budbreak and the start of the new growing season. Vintner Robin Lail is chairwoman for this event that includes live 60-minute online broadcast, as well as local events that will focus on the next generation of Napa Valley winemakers.

The popular Barrel Auction will return in summer with the Futures Barrel Auction Weekend hosted by Gina Gallo and Jean Charles Boisset on June 2-4. It will include vintner-hosted events culminating in a barrel tasting at Raymond Vineyards.

In November, winemaker Andy Erickson and the Araujo family will host a Vintage Celebration that includes a live auction and dinner celebrating the harvest.

Access to the events will be determined by the level of donor membership.

"What it represents is our continuing commitment to supporting the Napa Valley community," said Blakesley Chappellet of Chappellet Winery.

She noted that when the Vintners announced the end of the wine auction in 2020, they pledged to give $15 million over the next three years, and in 2021 they provided $5.9 million in support to local programs.

"Our goal is to use our wines and region for the good of the community," Chappellet said.

For more information about membership, visit collectivenapavalley.org.

Sasha Paulsen is features editor at the Napa Valley Register. Reach her at spaulsen@napanews.com

