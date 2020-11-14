Napa Valley Welcome Center relocates to familiar place

Free concierge service continues, but the small army of volunteers is on hiatus, also due to COVID-19. Most of those volunteers are over 70, said Gallagher, so it’s not safe for those staffers to return to in-person work.

A popular topographical map is back on display, this time accompanied by a 16-foot by 9-foot multiscreen display – visible from First Street – that showcases a rotating reel of footage from throughout the Napa Valley.

“It’s our digital Times Square,” Gallagher said with a smile.

A new event and learning center allows for other experiences, such as future wine tastings that highlight the valley’s 16 American Viticulture Areas (AVAs) or events showcasing the diversity of our five towns within the valley, said a news release.

The center has altered its hours to stay open as late as 7 p.m. most nights, “so we can be open during the evening when people are going out to eat and checking into hotels,” said Gallagher.