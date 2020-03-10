Napa Valley Wine Academy home to U.S.'s two newest Masters of Wine

Mann began his candidacy for the MW title soon after Napa Valley Wine Academy opened in 2011; it took him eight years to complete the exam. But it’s been the process, he said, not only his obtaining the title, that has redefined the way he interacts with wine professionally.

“The great thing about the process is that it required me, as a retailer and an educator, to think super broadly about the whole wine industry,” he said. The studying he had to do to earn the title, which incorporated an understanding of government regulation of wine, has helped Mann recently with importing logistics in the face of shifting industry tariffs, he said.

Mann began his career in the Napa Valley at Rutherford’s ZD Wines; he lived in the valley in 2006 and 2007 after taking a marketing job with Trinchero, before he and his wife moved to Stockton for her job at Gallo. Mann describes his teaching at Napa Valley Wine Academy as “somewhat sporadic”; he’ll teach a few times a month for periods of time, and then go a few months without teaching at all.

“They might have me teach more, now that I’m a Master of Wine,” he said, laughing. “I do feel the need to help instruct students because it’s always good to have instructors that have the retail focus.”