Napa Valley wine industry works to navigate paths towards diversity

Many industries, organizations and companies have publicly committed to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion over the past two years. The wine industry is no exception.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020 generated not only nationwide protests, but a national conversation about institutional racism and inequality. Two years later, some organizations have stayed the path, while working to resolve setbacks along the way.

One such organization is Napa Valley Vintners, the wine trade association founded in 1944.

Four months after Floyd’s death, the organization announced a partnership with the United Negro College Fund in which NVV committed to investing $1 million in college scholarships over five years with a goal of increasing diversity in the wine industry. Scholarships are available to Black, Indigenous and other students of color who want to major in wine-related studies and need financial assistance.

The vintners’ group planned to issue $200,000 in scholarships each year. According to UNCF, in 2021 it granted four scholarships totaling about $19,000, falling more than $180,000 short of the pledge. NVV says this wasn’t due to a lack of funds, but rather a lack of students applying for the scholarship itself.

“The first year, the number of scholarships given away was fewer than we initially anticipated, but for the second year, our applications, and likely our disbursements, will have doubled,” said Michelle Novi, industry relations and regulatory affairs director for NVV.

Since the inaugural 2021 scholarships were granted, NVV and UNCF have been working together to bring awareness of opportunities to high school students in the Napa Valley who may be interested in pursuing careers in the business. They want students to know that the scholarships are for more than winemaking and viticulture, and cover all aspects of the wine industry including marketing and finance.

“One of the ways we have kind of adjusted our outreach and messaging has been to speak directly with high school students to give them an idea about what careers are available in the wine industry that aren’t necessarily tied to having been able to consume and enjoy the product itself,” said Novi.

This year, NVV partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley to educate students about the wine industry and the scholarships that are available in the field. The group brought in speakers from different backgrounds and aspects of the industry to local schools to talk about the paths they took to achieve success.

Napa’s first Black woman winemaker, Victoria Coleman, encourages others to pursue viticulture As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.

While the vintners’ group is working to promote scholarships and increase the number of students it can support financially, the organization stresses that the funds will not disappear after the five years are up.

“I don’t know if (the scholarship) will be over five years or longer, but ultimately, at the end of the day, the funding is there and we believe that the interest and the need is there,” said Novi. “We’re just committed to supporting students and growing the participation in the program, and if it ends up being a longer amount of time that we are essentially able to do that, then great.”

NVV’s student outreach attempts mirror similar efforts by UC Davis’ viticulture and enology department a decade ago. Over time, the university has been able to shift the demographics in enrollment, but those changes didn’t happen overnight.

“The faculty felt that it was important to have our students (be) more representative of California, especially having more students from Latino (and) Latina backgrounds,” said David Block, a professor and chair of UC Davis’ viticulture department.

In 2012, UC Davis looked at its own data and was dissatisfied that underrepresented minorities enrolled in the college’s viticulture program made up only 5-6% of students. That year, the school launched its Broadening Horizons program that focused on building a more diverse department. Ten years later, such minority students now make up 25-30% of the department’s enrolled population.

Block emphasized the importance of promoting the program at community colleges and high schools as a way to draw minority students into the department, as most incoming students are years away from the legal drinking age and are often unaware of the many career opportunities the wine industry offers.

“Recruitment is really important, because many times 17-18-year-olds have not considered winemaking or grape growing as careers... and may come from a cultural background that does not include wine,” said Block, who has noticed the larger shift in the past few years to welcome people of color into the world of wine. “The industry is also stepping up.”

On a national level, the Association of African American Vintners, a nonprofit organization established in 2002, has striven to foster inclusion and promote industry diversity. AAAV, founded in Sonoma by three Black winemakers, is now headquartered in Livermore Valley.

Phil Long, founder of Longevity Wines in Livermore and the current president of AAAV, said that the organization has been able to focus on creating a diverse landscape that had not existed in the wine industry. Long credits the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the murder of Floyd for helping to drive an era of change in the wine industry.

“The big change happened back in June (2020). Black Lives Matter. I think that was the game changer, not for AAAV, but for the whole diversity aspect of our country,” said Long. From that point on, he said, the organization gained “massive support, long-term support from major players in the industry, and that’s our focus now, to really create that diverse landscape that never existed.”

In the past two years, AAAV has received membership subsidy contributions as well as technical and marketing support for the Pathways to Success webinar from Wine Enthusiast Media. For its 20th anniversary celebration this past May, the group received donations from Bronco Wine Co. and Boisset Collection, as well as funding from a number of large companies, including the wholesaler Republic National Distributing Co. and retailer Total Wine & More.

“That growth and that expansion has really given us opportunities that we didn’t have before,” said Long, as he looked back to a time when the organization struggled to attract members.

When he first learned of AAAV in 2009, there were eight members. When he joined in 2018, there were 20. Today, the organization has more than 190 members across 25 states, and counts 60 of those members as Black-owned wineries. AAAV has grown its membership by over 500% since June 2020, but says that even now, less than 1% of American winemakers are Black.

As there is still much progress to be made, there is an overall absence of statistics available when it comes to tracking industry demographics.

Monique Bell, a Fresno State University marketing professor and researcher, sought to collect data on the wine industry’s diversity in high-ranking roles, so in the fall of 2020 she conducted a survey of 70 Black wine entrepreneurs.

The study revealed that, of the participants, 20% cited racism and bias as the biggest barrier to achieving success in the industry, and that 58% disagree or are neutral that the industry is working to become more inclusive. Additionally, 65% of those surveyed reported they are mentoring other Black entrepreneurs.

“There was appropriate skepticism about whether the support would be a moment in time or a sustainable movement,” said Bell regarding the beginning of the movement in 2020. “The challenge is to keep the momentum going.”

Bell will conduct a follow-up study at the end of this year to update her initial 2020 findings and determine whether or not Black wine entrepreneurs feel the industry has indeed expanded opportunities for them.

As Bell looks to her follow-up survey to track whether or not the industry’s attempts to cultivate diversity have been felt among Black wine entrepreneurs, local organizers expressed optimism about creating positive change.

“There’s a really robust, diverse population of people that are interested in the wine industry. It’s just about connecting with them,” said Novi of Napa Valley Vintners. “I think we’re seeing a lot of Napa Valley wineries examining their histories, their practices and (are) saying that they can do better, and are doubling down on doing that.

“It’s the right thing to do, and it’s something that I believe the next generation of consumers will be happy to support, as long as it’s authentic, as long as it’s not in name only.”