Napa Valley Wine Train rolls again: Guests board for ride after 14-month closure

“I was determined to be on this train,” said Wood.

“We’ve never been on the Wine Train,” and now that they are all vaccinated, “we wanted to do it,” said Dorthea Bridgest, also from San Antonio.

“We love wine,” she said. The family wanted to try different wines, see the Napa Valley scenery, “and just enjoy the day.”

To celebrate their mini-reunion, they’d even made matching embroidered navy face masks, “Napa Trip, 2021,” they read.

Jenny Langhorst of Colorado was celebrating her 40th birthday, which happened to be on the day the train resumed rides.

“I’m so happy to be here,” said Langhorst. She and her small group of guests were staying in the Valley for about five days.

“We’ve been waiting for six months” for the train to reopen, she said. “It was the one thing I really wanted to do.”

Newlyweds Ashly and Erick Soriano of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said they felt “super lucky” to have scored tickets for this first 2021 run of the Wine Train. And on their honeymoon, no less.

