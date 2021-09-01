Napa Valley winemakers using concrete eggs look for breathability, circulation in fermentation process

“Yeast love oxygen and happy yeast make for a happy winemaker,” she said.

Cardinale now has five concrete eggs being used for production, and Cakebread has risen to a room of 13. Aaron Fishleder, Cakebread’s Vice President of Operations, jokes that they now have their baker’s dozen, but it was a slow learning process to get to this point.

Instead of jumping in headfirst, both wineries started with one vessel before getting too far ahead of themselves, as there is definitely a learning curve when it comes to using a new wine tech. (Even if that tech has been around for hundreds of years.)

“It's a smaller fermentation vessel and what we like about it, because of the size and the mixing that occurs inside of the egg, is the mixing of the acids that we get out of those tanks,” said Fishleder. “We like the mineral flavors, which is probably related to the acids being lessened, that we taste as well.”

Both wineries also have temperature rods placed throughout the eggs so they can directly manipulate the temperature inside of the vessel, with an additional two kept in the Cardinale barrel cellar at about 50 degrees for their Sauvignon Blanc. This is important not only for the wine’s sake but also for the eggs’.