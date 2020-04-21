Napa Valley wineries navigate industry uncertainty as production continues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wine production may be essential business, but it’s not immune to volatility in a pandemic. An uncertain market, industry members say, has left wineries debating how best to move inventory – and facing hard deadlines by which they must decide.

Spring and summer are bottling season for wineries. Following harvest and crush, bottling is the logical next step in the production of a vintage – but now some producers are hesitating to move forward with it, according to Thomas Jordan, whose company, Peregrine Mobile Bottling, is based in Napa.

About half of Peregrine’s customers have balked at the idea of bottling, according to Jordan, who reopened his bottling line for business on Tuesday following a voluntary shutdown in mid-March. (He spent the time figuring out how to implement social distancing among employees, procuring protective equipment and installing curtains to separate work stations.)

“The smaller the business, the more the owner is looking at cash flow,” Jordan said, noting that Peregrine’s 50 or so customers range from mom-and-pop producers all the way up to 40,000- or 50,000-case-per-year wineries. “The question has come up: is (bottling) really the best way for us to use our available cash right now?”