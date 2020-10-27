Napa Valley wineries permitted to host indoor tastings as winter approaches

Safety will be the emphasis for wineries hosting indoor tastings, according to Stults.

The move into the orange tier caps indoor wine tasting capacity at 25% or 100 people — whichever is less, according to state guidelines. Though that’s far below regular levels of indoor tastings, it’s a welcome accommodation, according to Jim Morris, vice president of guest relations at Charles Krug. The winery hosted its first guests indoors since March on Monday, he said.

As Napa County’s wineries were given permission to reopen in June, Charles Krug was finishing up its outdoor tasting area, which now includes a number of cabanas, Morris said. That area has greatly expanded Charles Krug’s ability to host guests outdoors, though conditions have at times proved volatile. The winery has been closed to the public for 26 days over the last five months because of fires, poor air quality, power shutoffs and the like, according to Morris.

During Monday’s Red Flag warning, conditions were “way too windy” in St. Helena to host wine tastings outdoors, Morris said. So the winery took advantage of the newly relaxed regulation and moved its tasters indoors.